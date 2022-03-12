Devonte' Graham dribbles against Isaiah Thomas

Panzura postgame wrap: Hornets 142, Pelicans 120

Hornets (33-35), Pelicans (27-40)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Mar 11, 2022

New Orleans hopes the timeframe is as brief as possible, but for now the Pelicans need to figure out a way to compete and win games without the sidelined Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum. The most likely path to achieving that is to keep opposing offenses in check, but after a tight first half Friday, Charlotte took over, riding three-point accuracy and a high-powered transition attack to an insurmountable edge on the scoreboard.

Charlotte was up just 61-55 at halftime, before outscoring its hosts 42-27 in the third quarter. The Hornets were shooting 59 percent from the field after that barrage, as well as 42 percent from three-point distance. The Hornets’ final tally represented the most points the Pelicans have allowed in a game this season.

"When you start to lose some of your players, your margin for error is small,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “We’ll continue to improve, but tonight was just an unacceptable defensive performance on our part. Give Charlotte the credit, but we have to be better.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Charlotte’s Cody Martin glided in for a fast-break layup and-one, converting the free throw to give the guests a 101-79 lead with about a minute remaining in the third quarter. New Orleans made a mini-push in the fourth quarter, but after Charlotte in-season signee Isaiah Thomas heaved in a 30-footer with 3:15 remaining, it put the Hornets back up by 18 and sent scores of fans to the exits.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Rookie forward Trey Murphy III has been staying patient as he tries to earn more playing time, also spending stints with Birmingham in the G League this season. It’s not often you see a player more than double his career high in scoring in a game, but Murphy entered Friday with a top night of 12 points (at Detroit on Feb. 1), then dropped in 32 points, featuring 7/12 three-point accuracy. He also grabbed a career-high nine rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench.

BY THE NUMBERS

59.8: Charlotte shooting percentage from the field. The Hornets were also 22/47 on three-pointers, which is 47 percent.

23: Most three-pointers New Orleans has allowed in a game this season. Milwaukee shot 23/48 on New Year’s Day against the Pelicans.

1: New Orleans one-game lead on 10th place over San Antonio and Portland. The Spurs and Trail Blazers both have Saturday home games, facing Indiana and Washington, respectively.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

START FASTER

The first few minutes were ominous as Charlotte grabbed a seven-point lead, but New Orleans responded quickly, trailing 25-24 through the first quarter. That was a big improvement from an average deficit of 13.0 points through 12 minutes in the previous three games, all Pelicans losses.

INSIDE-OUT ATTACK

Jaxson Hayes actually began the scoring for New Orleans by sinking just his ninth three-pointer of the season, but it settled in after that to a paint-heavy approach. It was an even battle in paint points for much of the game (New Orleans won it 54-52), but that wasn’t nearly enough for the Pelicans, who were outshot from deep by the Hornets.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Devonte’ Graham ended up with 19 points while facing his former team, shooting an efficient 7/14 from the floor, including 4/10 on threes.

#FANFRIDAY

Over the final four-plus weeks of the regular season, New Orleans’ postseason fate will be determined. The majority of fans who voted Friday on Twitter believe the Pelicans are destined to finish as the No. 10 seed, with 57 percent of ballots selecting that option. Twenty-eight percent of votes predicted the Pelicans will move up to the No. 9 seed, while the remaining 15 percent projected they will drop out of the top 10 altogether.

Willie Green on loss to Charlotte | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3-11-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media postgame following the Pelicans' game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 11, 2022.

2021-22 Game 67: Pelicans vs Hornets

Willie Green on loss to Charlotte | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3-11-22
Willie Green on loss to Charlotte | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3-11-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media postgame following the Pelicans' game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 11, 2022.
Mar 11, 2022  |  04:30
Naji Marshall on Trey Murphy, locking in | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3-11-22
Naji Marshall on Trey Murphy, locking in | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3-11-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall addresses the media postgame following the Pelicans' game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 11, 2022.
Mar 11, 2022  |  02:50
Trey Murphy III talks game-high night | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3/11/22
Trey Murphy III talks game-high night | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3/11/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III addresses the media postgame following the Pelicans' game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 11, 2022.
Mar 11, 2022  |  03:00
Highlights: Trey Murphy III scores 32 points vs. Charlotte Hornets 3-11-22
Highlights: Trey Murphy III scores 32 points vs. Charlotte Hornets 3-11-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III game highlights vs. the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
Mar 11, 2022  |  02:01
Trey Murphy III with seven 3-pointers vs. Charlotte Hornets 3/11/22
Trey Murphy III with seven 3-pointers vs. Charlotte Hornets 3/11/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III was on fire from three vs. the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
Mar 11, 2022  |  01:08
New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. Charlotte Hornets 3/11/22
New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. Charlotte Hornets 3/11/22

New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. Charlotte Hornets from Friday, March 11, 2022.
Mar 11, 2022  |  03:05
Trey Murphy III with 10 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Charlotte Hornets
Trey Murphy III with 10 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Charlotte Hornets

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III highlights from the fourth quarter vs the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
Mar 11, 2022  |  00:39
Trey Murphy III crazy alley-oop dunk off the backboard ends a rough night | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Trey Murphy III crazy alley-oop dunk off the backboard ends a rough night | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III finishes with the monster jam off the Naji Marshall pass off the backboard vs. the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
Mar 11, 2022  |  00:09
Jaxson Hayes runs the floor and finds Trey Murphy | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Jaxson Hayes runs the floor and finds Trey Murphy | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes runs the floor off the turnover and finds Trey Murphy III for the finish vs. the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
Mar 11, 2022  |  00:11
Jaxson Hayes dunks it home | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Jaxson Hayes dunks it home | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes finishes with the dunk off the nice pass from Naji Marshall vs. the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
Mar 11, 2022  |  00:15
Naji Marshall scores seven in a row | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Naji Marshall scores seven in a row | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall came through on all levels offensively with seven straight points vs. the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
Mar 11, 2022  |  00:34
Devonte' Graham mic'd up | Pelicans vs. Hornets 3/11/22
Devonte' Graham mic'd up | Pelicans vs. Hornets 3/11/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham Mic'd up vs. the Charlotte Hornets ()3/11/2022.
Mar 11, 2022  |  00:41
Trey Murphy III putback dunk | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Trey Murphy III putback dunk | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III puts back his own miss with a strong finish vs. the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
Mar 11, 2022  |  00:20
Devonte' Graham drains the triple off the inbounds | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Devonte' Graham drains the triple off the inbounds | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham makes it splash from downtown off the nice inbounds play vs. the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
Mar 11, 2022  |  00:11
Herb Jones pretty pass to Jonas Valanciunas | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Herb Jones pretty pass to Jonas Valanciunas | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas dunks home the dime from forward Herbert Jones vs. the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
Mar 11, 2022  |  00:16
Herb Jones posterizes Plumlee | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Herb Jones posterizes Plumlee | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with the poster dunk vs. the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
Mar 11, 2022  |  00:25
Devonte' Graham on missing Brandon Ingram & CJ McCollum | Pelicans-Hornets Shootaround 3-11-22
Devonte' Graham on missing Brandon Ingram & CJ McCollum | Pelicans-Hornets Shootaround 3-11-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks with the media following shootaround on March 11, 2022 ahead of tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Mar 11, 2022  |  03:11
