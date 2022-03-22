Panzura postgame wrap: Hornets 106, Pelicans 103

In a few weeks, New Orleans hopes to be a participant in the Western Conference play-in tournament. The Pelicans spent the last 24 hours battling two teams likely to be part of the East’s bracket.

After pulling off a five-point win in Atlanta on Sunday, New Orleans dropped a hard-fought Monday matchup in Charlotte, after leading by six points through three quarters. Ninth place in the East, the Hornets used a 28-19 edge in the fourth quarter to rally for a win and push the Pelicans back one spot to No. 10 in the West. The Lakers upset Cleveland on the road Monday, regaining a one-game edge on New Orleans, with the clubs facing off Sunday in the Big Easy.

The Pelicans went 2-1 on a vital road trip of their own, which started Friday with a blowout win in San Antonio.

“I told the guys in the locker room this was a really good trip, and close to being great,” head coach Willie Green said. “However, execution down the stretch is extremely important, something we’ve been talking about. We fell a little short with this group down the stretch. We fought, competed and it was right there for the taking. Give Charlotte credit, they made plays that ultimately won the game for them.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Trying to tie it and force overtime in the final seconds, New Orleans couldn’t get a clean three-point look at the basket, with the ball getting tipped by Charlotte’s defense as CJ McCollum sought an opening to fire. Instead, former Charlotte guard Devonte’ Graham had to toss up an off-balance deep three from the logo that sailed wide right. LaMelo Ball put Charlotte up by three points with eight seconds left, sinking a high-degree-of-difficulty floater while driving from right to left.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jonas Valanciunas and McCollum took turns leading the New Orleans offense, with both scoring 10 first-half points, then did even more damage after intermission. Valanciunas was a problem for Charlotte all over the floor, shooting 11/18 from the field and grabbing 18 rebounds. He added five assists and two blocks. McCollum kept New Orleans in front in the third quarter by pouring in 15 of his 27 points.

BY THE NUMBERS

47: New Orleans total points allowed in the first quarter of its last three games, giving up 10 to San Antonio, 18 to Atlanta, then 19 in Charlotte.

2: Flagrant foul classification given to Herbert Jones on a play where he inadvertently elbowed a Charlotte defender as Jones attempted a fast-break layup. A flagrant foul-penalty 2 means an automatic ejection. Playing some of those vacated minutes, Naji Marshall had an excellent night, totaling 14 points and five rebounds.

2: New Orleans lead on No. 11 San Antonio (28-44). It will remain there until Wednesday, when the Spurs visit Portland (27-44), which pulled within 2.5 games of the Pelicans on Monday by winning at Detroit. In a best-case scenario for San Antonio, it could be within a game of NOLA by Saturday’s season-series finale, but the Pelicans could prevent that possibility when it hosts Chicago on Thursday.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

TRANSITION GAME

Both teams replicated their season-long success in fast-break points. Charlotte won the category 17-14, entering Monday averaging 15.8. NOLA entered the night averaging 13.9.

BUZZ OFF

New Orleans’ defense was infinitely better in the rematch against the Hornets, holding them to 43 first-half points and 106 overall. Charlotte piled up 142 points in the Smoothie King Center 10 days ago.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Both players made an impact, but in a meeting of veteran guards, McCollum (27 points, 10/19) was a bit more of a different-maker, particularly in the second half. Terry Rozier fired in seven three-pointers vs. the Pelicans on March 11, but this time was 3/9 from distance and scored 17 points.

#PELSPOTWPOLL

After a Week 22 in which so many players contributed to a 2-1 mark, highlighted by road wins at San Antonio and Atlanta, it was difficult to narrow down the nominees to only four options. Fittingly, the vote on Twitter by fans was similarly difficult, in one of the tightest competitions of the season. Jones emerged as the Pelicans Player of the Week by receiving 35 percent of ballots, edging Valanciunas at 31 percent and Jaxson Hayes at 29 percent.