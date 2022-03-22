Naji Marshall drives against LaMelo Ball

Panzura postgame wrap: Hornets 106, Pelicans 103

Hornets (36-35), Pelicans (30-42)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Mar 21, 2022

In a few weeks, New Orleans hopes to be a participant in the Western Conference play-in tournament. The Pelicans spent the last 24 hours battling two teams likely to be part of the East’s bracket.

After pulling off a five-point win in Atlanta on Sunday, New Orleans dropped a hard-fought Monday matchup in Charlotte, after leading by six points through three quarters. Ninth place in the East, the Hornets used a 28-19 edge in the fourth quarter to rally for a win and push the Pelicans back one spot to No. 10 in the West. The Lakers upset Cleveland on the road Monday, regaining a one-game edge on New Orleans, with the clubs facing off Sunday in the Big Easy.

The Pelicans went 2-1 on a vital road trip of their own, which started Friday with a blowout win in San Antonio.

“I told the guys in the locker room this was a really good trip, and close to being great,” head coach Willie Green said. “However, execution down the stretch is extremely important, something we’ve been talking about. We fell a little short with this group down the stretch. We fought, competed and it was right there for the taking. Give Charlotte credit, they made plays that ultimately won the game for them.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Trying to tie it and force overtime in the final seconds, New Orleans couldn’t get a clean three-point look at the basket, with the ball getting tipped by Charlotte’s defense as CJ McCollum sought an opening to fire. Instead, former Charlotte guard Devonte’ Graham had to toss up an off-balance deep three from the logo that sailed wide right. LaMelo Ball put Charlotte up by three points with eight seconds left, sinking a high-degree-of-difficulty floater while driving from right to left.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jonas Valanciunas and McCollum took turns leading the New Orleans offense, with both scoring 10 first-half points, then did even more damage after intermission. Valanciunas was a problem for Charlotte all over the floor, shooting 11/18 from the field and grabbing 18 rebounds. He added five assists and two blocks. McCollum kept New Orleans in front in the third quarter by pouring in 15 of his 27 points.

BY THE NUMBERS

47: New Orleans total points allowed in the first quarter of its last three games, giving up 10 to San Antonio, 18 to Atlanta, then 19 in Charlotte.

2: Flagrant foul classification given to Herbert Jones on a play where he inadvertently elbowed a Charlotte defender as Jones attempted a fast-break layup. A flagrant foul-penalty 2 means an automatic ejection. Playing some of those vacated minutes, Naji Marshall had an excellent night, totaling 14 points and five rebounds.

2: New Orleans lead on No. 11 San Antonio (28-44). It will remain there until Wednesday, when the Spurs visit Portland (27-44), which pulled within 2.5 games of the Pelicans on Monday by winning at Detroit. In a best-case scenario for San Antonio, it could be within a game of NOLA by Saturday’s season-series finale, but the Pelicans could prevent that possibility when it hosts Chicago on Thursday.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

TRANSITION GAME

Both teams replicated their season-long success in fast-break points. Charlotte won the category 17-14, entering Monday averaging 15.8. NOLA entered the night averaging 13.9.

BUZZ OFF

New Orleans’ defense was infinitely better in the rematch against the Hornets, holding them to 43 first-half points and 106 overall. Charlotte piled up 142 points in the Smoothie King Center 10 days ago.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Both players made an impact, but in a meeting of veteran guards, McCollum (27 points, 10/19) was a bit more of a different-maker, particularly in the second half. Terry Rozier fired in seven three-pointers vs. the Pelicans on March 11, but this time was 3/9 from distance and scored 17 points.

#PELSPOTWPOLL

After a Week 22 in which so many players contributed to a 2-1 mark, highlighted by road wins at San Antonio and Atlanta, it was difficult to narrow down the nominees to only four options. Fittingly, the vote on Twitter by fans was similarly difficult, in one of the tightest competitions of the season. Jones emerged as the Pelicans Player of the Week by receiving 35 percent of ballots, edging Valanciunas at 31 percent and Jaxson Hayes at 29 percent.

CJ McCollum on building leads, 4th quarter defense | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3/21/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 21, 2022.

2021-22 Game 72: Pelicans at Hornets

CJ McCollum on building leads, 4th quarter defense | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3/21/22
CJ McCollum on building leads, 4th quarter defense | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3/21/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 21, 2022.
Mar 21, 2022  |  02:34
Willie Green on road trip, late game execution | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3/21/22
Willie Green on road trip, late game execution | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3/21/22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 21, 2022.
Mar 21, 2022  |  01:50
Naji Marshall on team's execution, Herb Jones ejection | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3/21/22
Naji Marshall on team's execution, Herb Jones ejection | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3/21/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 21, 2022.
Mar 21, 2022  |  02:45
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas tallies 24 points, 18 rebounds vs. Charlotte Hornets | Pelicans Stat Leader 3/21/22
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas tallies 24 points, 18 rebounds vs. Charlotte Hornets | Pelicans Stat Leader 3/21/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas racked up 24 points and 18 rebounds in the team's road loss against the Charlotte Hornets on March 21, 2022.
Mar 21, 2022  |  02:02
Highlights: CJ McCollum leads team with 27 points vs. Charlotte Hornets | Pelicans Stat Leader 3/21/22
Highlights: CJ McCollum leads team with 27 points vs. Charlotte Hornets | Pelicans Stat Leader 3/21/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum led the team with 27 points in the team's road loss to the Charlotte Hornets on March 21, 2022.
Mar 21, 2022  |  02:02
Jonas Valanciunas hanging on the rim | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
Jonas Valanciunas hanging on the rim | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas goes up for the big slam.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:15
Jose Alvarado hits three in transition | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
Jose Alvarado hits three in transition | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy pushes the pace and feeds Jose Alvarado for the transition three.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:20
Jose Alvarado sky-high floater | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
Jose Alvarado sky-high floater | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado collects his own miss and goes back up with the high floater.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:18
CJ McCollum bucket and-1 | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
CJ McCollum bucket and-1 | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum scores through the contact for the three-point play.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:15
Jonas Valanciunas drive and-1 | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
Jonas Valanciunas drive and-1 | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas drives to the rim for the score and-1.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:22
CJ McCollum drills triple | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
CJ McCollum drills triple | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22

New Orleans Pelicans swing the ball around the horn and find guard CJ McCollum for the weak side triple.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:18
Jaxson Hayes beats the halftime buzzer | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
Jaxson Hayes beats the halftime buzzer | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall pushes down the floor and drops a dime to Jaxson Hayes for the buzzer-beating layup at the half.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:16
Herbert Jones steal from behind | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/22/21
Herbert Jones steal from behind | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/22/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones sneaks up on the Hornets and steals the pass from behind the play.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:18
CJ McCollum dances and scores | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
CJ McCollum dances and scores | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum sets up the defense and knocks down the floater.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:08
Naji Marshall fast-break reverse bucket | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
Naji Marshall fast-break reverse bucket | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22

Following Jonas Valanciunas' block on Montrezl Harrell, New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall races the floor and scores on the reverse layup.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:14
Willy Hernangomez strides for the slam | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
Willy Hernangomez strides for the slam | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez find a clear lane to the rim for the slam dunk.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:09
Devonte' Graham down the lane | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
Devonte' Graham down the lane | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham drives down the lane for the score.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:16
Chris Kreider talks Trey Murphy's journey | Pelicans-Hornets Pregame 3/21/22
Chris Kreider talks Trey Murphy's journey | Pelicans-Hornets Pregame 3/21/22

New Orleans Pelicans sideline reporter Jen Hale speaks with Chris Kreider who coached Trey Murphy at Rice University.
Mar 21, 2022  |  01:48
Pelicans-Hornets pregame with Willie Green 3/21/2022
Pelicans-Hornets pregame with Willie Green 3/21/2022

Pelicans-Hornets LIVE Pregame: New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green addresses the media prior to the Pelicans' game against the Charlotte Hornets (3/21/2022).
Mar 21, 2022  |  05:16
