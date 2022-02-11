Panzura postgame wrap: Heat 112, Pelicans 97

CJ McCollum has proven repeatedly to be one of the NBA’s premier mid-range and long-range shooters over an accomplished nine-year NBA career, but in his New Orleans debut Thursday, he couldn’t quite find a rhythm. The same was true for his team, which struggled from the field and beyond the arc. Despite battling back several times from a deficit, the Pelicans couldn’t overcome a below average shooting performance, losing to East-leading Miami.

McCollum took a flight from Portland to New Orleans on Wednesday and arrived in the Crescent City at 12:30 a.m. Thursday. He was in uniform and in the starting lineup for the Pelicans roughly 18 hours later. McCollum finished 6/21 from the field, going 2/10 from three-point range.

”Just in general our team was a little out of our rhythm, rightfully so,” New Orleans head coach Willie Green said of having to rapidly incorporate a key player to the lineup. “That's to be expected, when you lose guys you’re accustomed to playing with (such as Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker) and rotations change. We’ll continue to work out those kinks.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans committed an offensive foul with 2:10 remaining and trailing 106-97. Miami then ran over 30 seconds on its next possession by grabbing an offensive rebound, concluding with Jimmy Butler canning a jumper for an 11-point lead. Bam Adebayo’s follow-up dunk on an ensuing fast break sent many fans to the exits with 1:19 left.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jose Alvarado played so well in his 20 minutes that when he was subbed out with three-plus minutes remaining after a long on-court stretch, he received one of the biggest ovations of the night. The undrafted rookie from Georgia Tech continues to emerge as a force off the New Orleans bench, dropping in a team-best 17 points on 7/12 shooting, including 3/6 on three-pointers. After making his third trey, he yelled “I can shoot!” toward the New Orleans bench as he ran back on defense.

BY THE NUMBERS

4: New Orleans players in double-digit scoring by halftime. Per ESPN’s Andrew Lopez, it was the second time that’s happened this season in the opening half.

42: New Orleans second-half points. An 18-point third quarter allowed Miami to expand a one-point halftime edge to 10.

0.5: Half-game lead for the Pelicans over No. 11 Portland (22-34). That will still be the case entering Saturday, when Portland hosts New York at 4 p.m. NOLA hosts San Antonio at 6.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

WELCOME TO NEW ORLEANS

McCollum totaled 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Tony Snell was available but did not play. Larry Nance Jr. is likely a couple weeks from being able to join the team after undergoing knee surgery.

KEEP ROLLING

The good times did not continue to roll on a night when the Pelicans shot 42 percent from the field and 27 percent on threes. New Orleans handed out 19 assists after averaging 26.8 during its four-game winning streak.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At forward, it might take a couple games for Brandon Ingram to get acclimated next to McCollum in the offense. Ingram was relatively quiet Thursday with 15 points on 6/12 shooting. Meanwhile, Miami’s Butler was a major problem for the Pelicans for a second time this season, powering his way to 29 points and 11 rebounds.

#THURSDAYTHREES

Besides Alvarado and Devonte’ Graham, the Pelicans shot just 4/24 from three-point range. As a result, Ingram was managed get the fans their first victory of 2021-22, even though Ingram only made one trey (his season average is 1.6). The other picks were (in order of selection): McCollum (Jim Eichenhofer), Trey Murphy (Erin Summers) and Snell (Daniel Sallerson). Season standings: Erin 2, Daniel 2, Fans 1, Jim 0