Panzura postgame wrap: Heat 111, Pelicans 98
Heat (1-1), Pelicans (1-1)
For two consecutive Christmases, New Orleans has been part of a record-breaking game by a three-point shooter. In 2019, it was Brandon Ingram making history by hitting seven treys in Denver. This time, it was Miami shooting guard Duncan Robinson. The Heat’s elite spot-up shooter drained a series of threes in the first half, setting the tone for a double-digit victory. Robinson finished with seven trifectas, tying Ingram’s record for the most-ever threes on the Dec. 25 holiday.
Incidentally, JJ Redick also claimed some Christmas history of his own Friday, becoming the all-time career leader in three-pointers made (24). James Harden (23) is second on the list, with LeBron James and Kevin Durant (22) next and both playing later today.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Miami’s Goran Dragic took advantage of a bad New Orleans pass, went the length of the court and dropped in a layup after a nifty behind-the-back dribble, putting the Heat up 101-87 with four-plus minutes remaining. The Pelicans called timeout after committing a costly, 16th turnover of the game.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Split it between the forward duo of Ingram and Zion Williamson, who both spent considerable time at the AmericanAirlines Arena foul lines and were very productive offensively. Ingram and Williamson totaled 60 points on 18/37 shooting from the field and 20/26 foul shooting.
BY THE NUMBERS
47-21: Miami advantage in bench scoring.
1-3: New Orleans all-time record on Christmas, including 0-3 in Florida (two losses at Miami, another in Orlando). The Pelicans won at Denver last season.
19-6: Heat edge in fast-break points, which demonstrated at least two things. One, Miami took advantage of NOLA committing too many turnovers. Two, the Pelicans had to work for almost every basket, rarely getting out in transition.
Revisiting Three Keys to Victory
SCHEDULE AN EARLY WAKE-UP CALL
Being ready to play for a noon Eastern tip-off was no issue. The Pelicans grabbed a quick 10-3 lead and were up 15-9 at the first official timeout. New Orleans was very active at both ends of the floor, helping on defense and pushing the ball on offense. The problems came later in the opening half.
PROTECT THE BALL LIKE IT’S A GIFT FROM SANTA
New Orleans took care of the rock more like it was an undesirable present, such as a pair of tube socks from an aunt. After committing 27 turnovers Wednesday vs. Toronto, the Pelicans coughed up 19, including 10 in the first half.
KEEP ATTACKING THE BACKBOARDS
New Orleans won rebounding 41-35 (after holding a 45-35 boards edge vs. Toronto), but frankly there weren’t many offensive rebounds available for Miami, which shot 51 percent from the floor.
Zion Williamson Posts 32 points & 14 rebounds vs. Miami Heat
2020-21 Game #2: Pelicans at Heat
| 00:01
Brandon Ingram (28 points) Highlights vs. Miami Heat
Brandon Ingram (28 points) Highlights vs. Miami Heat, 12/25/2020
| 00:01
Brandon Ingram triple to end 3Q | Pelicans-Heat Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram hits the triple to close the gap late in the 3rd quarter against the Miami Heat.
| 00:19
Brandon Ingram left-hand finish | Pelicans-Heat Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram puts on the moves and finishes at the rim with the left hand against the Miami Heat.
| 00:23
Zion Williamson slices to the rim | Pelicans-Heat Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson slices through the defense to the rim.
| 00:10
Josh Hart Steal and Slam | Pelicans-Heat Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart comes up with the steal and finishes the fast break slam.
| 00:16
Steven Adams rejection | Pelicans-Heat Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams puts up a brick wall and blocks the shot against the Miami Heat.
| 00:00
Zion Williamson spin and-1 | Pelicans-Heat Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson spins to the rim for the bucket and one.
| 00:14
Steven Adams goes to work in the post | Pelicans-Heat Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams goes to work down low and banks home the shot against the Miami Heat.
| 00:15
Lonzo Ball drills the triple | Pelicans-Heat Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball hits from deep against the Miami Heat on Christmas Day.
| 00:00
Lonzo Ball feeds Zion Williamson | Pelicans-Heat Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball finds teammate Zion Williamson up court for the fast break lay-up.
| 00:17
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans at Heat | December 25, 2020
Get HYPE for the gift of Pelicans basketball on Christmas Day as the squad faces the Miami Heat at 11AM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 00:42
