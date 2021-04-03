Panzura postgame wrap: Hawks 126, Pelicans 103

New Orleans was playing without so many of its top performers Friday that its first-unit forwards consisted of a rookie making his first-ever NBA start, as well as a player in just his second game with the Pelicans. While first-year pro Naji Marshall and veteran James Johnson had their moments, Atlanta pulled away in the fourth quarter, despite the Hawks being equally undermanned.

All three members of the Pelicans and Hawks who’ve been named an NBA All-Star over the past two seasons were sidelined, a trio that includes Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Trae Young. In their absence, youngsters like Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kira Lewis Jr. and Kevin Huerter gained an optimal chance to display their talent and potential.

After a tight first half, the Hawks dominated the third quarter, holding a 39-25 edge that elevated a one-point intermission lead to a 15-point advantage.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Atlanta’s Bogdan Bogdanovic continued his torrid shooting from three-point range in the fourth quarter, canning consecutive treys that helped put the visitors up 115-93 midway through the period. The offseason acquisition from Sacramento went 6/11 at the arc.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Kira Lewis Jr. established a career high in scoring with a three-point play midway through the fourth quarter, surpassing his previous best of 16, set last month vs. the Lakers. The rookie and Alabama product finished with 21 points on 9/16 shooting and 2/4 three-point accuracy.

BY THE NUMBERS

1.5: New Orleans games behind No. 10 Golden State (23-26) in the Western Conference standings for the final play-in spot. Both teams went 0-2 during Thursday/Friday back-to-backs, lowlighted by the Warriors losing by 53 points at Toronto on Friday.

4: DNPs by Pelicans starters Friday. In addition to Williamson and Ingram being out, center Steven Adams and guard Lonzo Ball didn’t play. Top reserve Josh Hart also missed the game due to injury. Stan Van Gundy indicated postgame that Hart’s injury will keep him out for a potentially extended time.

REVISITING THREE KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

REDUCE TURNOVERS

Much better than Thursday’s 24-turnover outing vs. Orlando, but 15 turnovers still led to 23 Atlanta points.

NEW FACES, NEW ROLES

Johnson didn’t play Monday at Boston (Wes Iwundu made a brief appearance in that game), but in two consecutive starts, the 34-year-old has been excellent in the Smoothie King Center, following up a 17-point night vs. Orlando with 16 points and six assists facing Atlanta. Iwundu added 10 points in his 28 minutes.

EXTEND THE DEFENSE

New Orleans’ perimeter defense didn’t have to worry about the injured Young or Danilo Gallinari, but Atlanta nonetheless did some major damage from the three-point arc, led by Bogdanovic, who also had a big game against the Pelicans last summer in the NBA bubble. The Hawks shot 13/29 from distance.