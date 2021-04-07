Zion Williamson shoots a layup over Atlanta's Onyeka Okongwu

Panzura postgame wrap: Hawks 123, Pelicans 107

Hawks (27-24), Pelicans (22-28)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Apr 06, 2021

NBA three-point shooting records are falling on a regular basis these days, with players and teams firing at an unprecedented rate from long distance. Yet another mark was set Tuesday, as Atlanta registered the most accurate quarter in the 40-plus year history of the arc.

After a deadlock through a half, the Hawks were perfect in 11 third-period three-point attempts, the most any club has ever made without a miss in a single quarter (the previous best was 9-for-9). That turned a halftime deadlock into a 17-point edge for Atlanta, on the strength of a 46-29 margin in that stanza.

In Zion Williamson’s return to the lineup from injury, the forward was his usual dominant and efficient self. Meanwhile, Isaiah Thomas’ debut produced a hot first-half stretch offensively, before he finished with 10 points on 4/13 shooting.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Lou Williams drifted toward the left corner and sank a high-degree-of-difficulty, contested three-pointer, giving Atlanta a 114-94 lead with roughly seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Stan Van Gundy removed his regulars a few minutes later, acknowledging the outcome had been decided, with the Pelicans headed to Brooklyn to face the Nets in less than 24 hours.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Williamson posted his 25th consecutive game of 20-plus points on better than 50 percent shooting, tying Shaquille O’Neal for the most on record in that category. He went 12/18 from the field, while showing more positive signs at the foul line, going 9/10. The second-year pro shot 69.5 percent on free throws prior to the All-Star break, but in his 11 games since then, he’s at 76.0 percent, hitting 79 of his 104 attempts.

BY THE NUMBERS

428: Days since Thomas played for the Washington Wizards on Feb. 3, 2020, his last NBA game prior to Tuesday’s game in Atlanta. “It felt good,” Thomas said of returning from a physical standpoint. “The biggest thing was we lost, so it didn’t feel as good. But for me individually, I felt good and was moving. I got to my spots. I just didn’t knock down my shots.” Thomas went 4/13 from the field.

12/38: New Orleans three-point shooting. In other words, the Pelicans made eight fewer treys than the Hawks, even though they attempted seven more.

REVISITING THREE KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

LONZO ENCORE

Two days after he shot 8/15 on threes in Houston, Lonzo Ball struggled on his perimeter looks, but made contributions in a range of other areas, particularly defensively. After an 0/5 opening quarter from deep, he finished 4/14 on trifectas, but notched 11 assists, three blocks and two steals.

BACKCOURT ROTATION

Ball and Eric Bledsoe both ended up getting over 30 minutes of playing time, but not by much, a reasonable workload in the first game of a back-to-back. Thomas logged 25 minutes in his first regular season NBA action since February 2020.

DEFENDING THE ARC

Atlanta finished 20/31 on three-pointers, led by Trae Young going 6/7 and Bogdan Bogdanovic at 5/8. That 20/31 number doesn’t even do justice to how the Hawks shot, because during the game-changing stretch in the second half, they were machine-like. Atlanta was 17/22 overall at one stage, before cooling off late.

Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Zion Williamson 4-6-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson recaps the Pelicans game against the Atlanta Hawks on April 6, 2021.

2020-21 Game #50: Pelicans at Hawks

Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Zion Williamson 4-6-21
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Zion Williamson 4-6-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson recaps the Pelicans game against the Atlanta Hawks on April 6, 2021.
Apr 6, 2021  |  02:11
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Isaiah Thomas 4-6-21
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Isaiah Thomas 4-6-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Isaiah Thomas recaps his first game with the New Orleans Pelicans against the Atlanta Hawks on April 6, 2021
Apr 6, 2021  |  05:17
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Lonzo Ball 4-6-21
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Lonzo Ball 4-6-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball talks about the Pelicans game against the Atlanta Hawks on April 6, 2021.
Apr 6, 2021  |  01:02
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 4-6-21
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 4-6-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps the team's performance in tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks on April 6, 2021.
Apr 6, 2021  |  05:05
Zion Williamson reverse layup | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Zion Williamson reverse layup | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson slashes baseline vs. two defenders for the reverse layup against the Atlanta Hawks.
Apr 6, 2021  |  00:16
Lonzo Ball fade away three-pointer | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Lonzo Ball fade away three-pointer | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball drains the fade away three-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks.
Apr 6, 2021  |  00:10
Jaxson Hayes two-hand slam | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Jaxson Hayes two-hand slam | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes two-hand slam against the Atlanta Hawks.
Apr 6, 2021  |  00:07
Steven Adams rejects Trae Young | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Steven Adams rejects Trae Young | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams rejects Trae Young on the floater attempt.
Apr 6, 2021  |  00:09
Zion Williamson alley-oop | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Zion Williamson alley-oop | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson slams down the alley-oop from Lonzo Ball against the Atlanta Hawks.
Apr 6, 2021  |  00:10
Lonzo Ball blocks Solomon Hill | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Lonzo Ball blocks Solomon Hill | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball rejects Hawks Solomon Hill.
Apr 6, 2021  |  00:15
Eric Bledsoe catch and shoot triple | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Eric Bledsoe catch and shoot triple | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe drains three-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks.
Apr 6, 2021  |  00:09
Pelicans 1st half highlights at Atlanta Hawks 4-6-21
Pelicans 1st half highlights at Atlanta Hawks 4-6-21

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Atlanta Hawks 1st half highlights (4/6/2021).
Apr 6, 2021  |  01:29
Naji Marshall lays it over Clint Capela | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Naji Marshall lays it over Clint Capela | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall spins into the paint and lays it in over Clint Capela.
Apr 6, 2021  |  00:20
Isaiah Thomas first bucket as a Pelican | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Isaiah Thomas first bucket as a Pelican | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Isaiah Thomas nails three-pointer for his first bucket as a Pelican against the Atlanta Hawks.
Apr 6, 2021  |  00:15
Zion Williamson up-and-under | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Zion Williamson up-and-under | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson goes up-and-under against the Atlanta Hawks.
Apr 6, 2021  |  00:09
Naji Marshall block | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Naji Marshall block | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall huge block against the Atlanta Hawks.
Apr 6, 2021  |  00:22
James Johnson blocks Danilo Gallinari | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
James Johnson blocks Danilo Gallinari | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward blocks Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari and then finishes at the other end for two points.
Apr 6, 2021  |  00:22
Zion Williamson nails three-pointer | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Zion Williamson nails three-pointer | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson drains the three-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks.
Apr 6, 2021  |  00:14
Zion Williamson splits the defenders | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Zion Williamson splits the defenders | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson backs down two defenders and lays it in against the Atlanta Hawks.
Apr 6, 2021  |  00:08
Lonzo Ball finds Zion Williamson inside for the layup | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Lonzo Ball finds Zion Williamson inside for the layup | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball finds Zion Williamson on a back door cut for the easy layup against the Atlanta Hawks.
Apr 6, 2021  |  00:07
Pelicans-Hawks Shootaround: Isaiah Thomas 4-6-21
Pelicans-Hawks Shootaround: Isaiah Thomas 4-6-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Isaiah Thomas talks to the media about joining the roster following the team's shootaround on April 6, 2021.
Apr 6, 2021  |  08:55
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Road Trip | Hawks & Nets
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Road Trip | Hawks & Nets

Get HYPE for the Pelicans road trip as the squad faces the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, April 6, and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, April 7.
Apr 6, 2021  |  00:31
