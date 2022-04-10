Panzura postgame wrap: Grizzlies 141, Pelicans 114

New Orleans will need consecutive wins in next week’s Western Conference play-in tournament to advance to the 2022 playoffs. Perhaps it’s a good thing the Pelicans definitely won’t open the West quarterfinal round in Memphis. For a second time since March 8, the second-seeded Grizzlies ran away with a one-sided victory over the Pelicans at FedEx Forum. Memphis – which opens the playoffs next weekend in Tennessee – will face either Minnesota or the LA Clippers.

Memphis put it away Saturday with a 55-point third quarter, expanding a 17-point edge to 39. A month ago, the Grizzlies rolled to a 132-111 triumph over the Pelicans in the same building.

New Orleans will host Golden State at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Game 82, potentially needing to beat the Warriors to claim the No. 9 seed.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Memphis did not let off the gas pedal at all to begin the second half and ex-Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas picked up his fifth foul just 39 seconds into the period. Desmond Bane’s three-point buckets put the hosts up 75-49, after the Grizzlies led 64-47 at intermission. It was 119a-80 by the end of the third quarter after Memphis’ staggering 55-point period, the most New Orleans has allowed in team history.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jaxson Hayes was the rare New Orleans player who matched the aggressiveness and high-flying ways of the Grizzlies, helping to keep the Pelicans within shouting distance by tallying 11 first-half points. He totaled 13 points, highlighted by a couple soaring dunks, including one over former teammate Steven Adams.

BY THE NUMBERS

1/15: New Orleans three-point shooting in the first half. Memphis shot 8/15 during the opening half, a 21-point advantage.

187: Previous single-season record by a New Orleans rookie in combined steals and blocks (known as “stocks” in the NBA stat community). Herbert Jones surpassed Anthony Davis’ mark by picking off a first-quarter Grizzlies pass.

5: Jonas Valanciunas fouls in only six minutes of playing time. He had to exit with four fouls in the first half, then picked up a fifth early in the third quarter.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

LOCK IN NO. 9

With Saturday’s loss, New Orleans needed to wait until later in the evening to find out if the ninth seed was sealed (San Antonio tipped off vs. Golden State not long after the final buzzer in Memphis).

THE SECOND LINE

The bench played the entire fourth quarter, but that was not a good thing. Jose Alvarado had the best night among the reserves, going for 12 points and five assists.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At guard, CJ McCollum experienced a rare off night, particularly in the first half. McCollum went 6/17 from the field and scored 16 points. Memphis’ Desmond Bane was excellent, scoring 18 points on only seven shots and in just 20 minutes.

#SATURDAYSCORER

Pelicans.com’s breakthrough-scorer contest of the 2021-22 season saw Jim Eichenhofer seizing the “title” by the slimmest of margins, with Hayes besting his season average by 3.6, while the fan-vote pick of Trey Murphy III topped his by 2.8, preventing the fans from finally getting a victory. That allowed Eichenhofer to post the fifth win needed to surpass Erin Summers (chose Jones on Saturday) in the standings. #SaturdayScorer (final) standings: Jim 5, Erin 4, Daniel 2, Fans 0.