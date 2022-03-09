CJ McCollum rises for a shot in the paint at Memphis

Panzura postgame wrap: Grizzlies 132, Pelicans 111

Grizzlies (45-22), Pelicans (27-38)
Posted: Mar 08, 2022

While emerging as one of the NBA’s best stories this season, Memphis has excelled in a variety of categories, often overwhelming opponents despite being a below-average shooting team. On Tuesday, the Grizzlies brandished their usual strengths – rebounding, quickness, aggression – but added some red-hot perimeter accuracy. The result was a rare one-sided defeat for New Orleans, which trailed by 19 at halftime. Memphis established the upper hand by making its first five three-point attempts and rarely let up on the offensive end all night, clearing 100 points midway through the third quarter.

Playing without Brandon Ingram, who was sidelined due to hamstring soreness, the Pelicans had little margin for error against the Western Conference’s second-best team and couldn’t provide enough defensive resistance to stay competitive. CJ McCollum and Devonte’ Graham kept New Orleans within shouting distance in the first half with some long-range marksmanship, but Memphis broke it open quickly after intermission.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Jaren Jackson Jr. stutter-stepped his way to a fast-break layup, giving Memphis a 90-65 lead only a few minutes into the third quarter. It was the Grizzlies’ largest lead of the night at that stage. By the end of the quarter, it was 112-84.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

McCollum was cooking in the three quarters he played, before the Pelicans opted to sit him in the fourth quarter, ahead of Wednesday’s back-to-back against Orlando. McCollum racked up 25 points in the first half on 10/16 shooting, including going 4/7 on threes. He finished with 32 points in 31 minutes of action. McCollum also dished out a team-best 11 assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

77-58: Memphis halftime lead. Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 18 first-half points.

8/13: First-half three-point shooting from McCollum and Graham.

2-13: New Orleans record this season when Ingram doesn’t play. The Pels are 25-25 when he does.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

ELITE BOARD BATTLE

Memphis and New Orleans are two of the NBA’s three best rebounding squads, but only the Grizzlies looked like a top-tier boarding outfit Tuesday. The hosts led 30-17 at halftime in rebounds and 14-6 in second-chance points.

ROOKIE IMPACT

New Orleans first-year pros Herbert Jones and Jose Alvarado had some moments early, but not enough to keep the visitors competitive. Memphis forward Ziaire Williams delivered 16 points and six rebounds in only 22 minutes.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At power forward, while dealing with foul trouble, Jaxson Hayes made a minimal impact (four points, three rebounds in just 14 minutes). Memphis counterpart Jackson supplied 22 points.

#PELSPOTWPOLL

Week 20 was a play or two away from being a perfect one for New Orleans, which posted wins of 30-plus points over Sacramento and Utah, prior to an overtime loss at Denver. Ingram’s excellence was a big reason why the Pelicans dominated twice and nearly pulled off a road win against the Nuggets, averaging 33.3 points and shooting 64 percent from the field, including 46 percent three-point shooting. Ingram received 83 percent of votes on Twitter, with @buffyanne noting, “BI is the obvious choice, but I chose Herb. The nearly 3 steals a game contributed to all the offense. @_hoopinglife for ROTY and All Defense 1st team, please and thank you.”

Previous winners were Week 1: Brandon Ingram; Week 2: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 3: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 4: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 5: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 6: Devonte’ Graham; Week 7: Brandon Ingram; Week 8: Brandon Ingram; Week 9: Devonte’ Graham; Week 10: Josh Hart; Week 11: Herbert Jones; Week 12: Herbert Jones; Week 13: Brandon Ingram; Week 14: Jose Alvarado; Week 15: Jose Alvarado; Week 16: Brandon Ingram; Week 17: CJ McCollum; Week 18: CJ McCollum; Week 19: CJ McCollum.

Devonte' Graham on team defense in Memphis loss | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 8, 2022.

2021-22 Game 65: Pelicans at Grizzlies

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Devonte' Graham on team defense in Memphis loss | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview 3/8/22
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham on team defense in Memphis loss | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 8, 2022.
Mar 8, 2022  |  02:29
Willie Green on team's loss vs. Memphis | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview 3/8/22
Now Playing

Willie Green on team's loss vs. Memphis | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 8, 2022.
Mar 8, 2022  |  02:07
Willy Hernangomez on Ingram's absence, next matchup | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview 3/8/22
Now Playing

Willy Hernangomez on Ingram's absence, next matchup | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 8, 2022.
Mar 8, 2022  |  02:25
Highlights: Willy Hernangomez tallies 17 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/8/22
Now Playing

Highlights: Willy Hernangomez tallies 17 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez tallied 17 points and nine boards in the team's road loss vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.
Mar 8, 2022  |  01:26
Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 32 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies | Pelicans Stat Leader 3/8/22
Now Playing

Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 32 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies | Pelicans Stat Leader 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum scored 32 points in the team's road loss against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Mar 8, 2022  |  02:00
Jose Alvarado steal and score | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
Now Playing

Jose Alvarado steal and score | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado picks up the steal and runs the floor for the fast break bucket.
Mar 8, 2022  |  00:13
Willy Hernangomez reverse bucket | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
Now Playing

Willy Hernangomez reverse bucket | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez finishes with the reverse for the second chance score.
Mar 8, 2022  |  00:09
CJ McCollum at the buzzer | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
Now Playing

CJ McCollum at the buzzer | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum hits the buzzer beater to close out the first half.
Mar 8, 2022  |  00:12
Jose Alvarado picks Ja Morant | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/822
Now Playing

Jose Alvarado picks Ja Morant | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/822

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado picks Ja Morant's pocket and feeds Herbert Jones for the fast break slam.
Mar 8, 2022  |  00:12
CJ McCollum dials in from deep | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
Now Playing

CJ McCollum dials in from deep | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum shows off the handles before draining the three.
Mar 8, 2022  |  00:16
Ball movement finds Devonte Graham for 3 | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/21
Now Playing

Ball movement finds Devonte Graham for 3 | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/21

New Orleans Pelicans swing the ball around the arc to Devonte Graham for the triple.
Mar 8, 2022  |  00:17
Devonte Graham drains the triple | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
Now Playing

Devonte Graham drains the triple | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte Graham knocks down the three pointer in the first quarter against the Grizzlies.
Mar 8, 2022  |  00:10
CJ McCollum bank and-1 | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
Now Playing

CJ McCollum bank and-1 | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum finishes through the contact off the glass.
Mar 8, 2022  |  00:23
CJ McCollum dribble, drive and score | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
Now Playing

CJ McCollum dribble, drive and score | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum drives by Ja Morant for the up and under score.
Mar 8, 2022  |  00:17
Tags
Alvarado, Jose, Graham, Devonte', Hayes, Jaxson, Jones, Herbert, Marshall, Naji

Related Content

Alvarado, Jose

Graham, Devonte'

Hayes, Jaxson

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter