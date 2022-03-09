Panzura postgame wrap: Grizzlies 132, Pelicans 111

While emerging as one of the NBA’s best stories this season, Memphis has excelled in a variety of categories, often overwhelming opponents despite being a below-average shooting team. On Tuesday, the Grizzlies brandished their usual strengths – rebounding, quickness, aggression – but added some red-hot perimeter accuracy. The result was a rare one-sided defeat for New Orleans, which trailed by 19 at halftime. Memphis established the upper hand by making its first five three-point attempts and rarely let up on the offensive end all night, clearing 100 points midway through the third quarter.

Playing without Brandon Ingram, who was sidelined due to hamstring soreness, the Pelicans had little margin for error against the Western Conference’s second-best team and couldn’t provide enough defensive resistance to stay competitive. CJ McCollum and Devonte’ Graham kept New Orleans within shouting distance in the first half with some long-range marksmanship, but Memphis broke it open quickly after intermission.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Jaren Jackson Jr. stutter-stepped his way to a fast-break layup, giving Memphis a 90-65 lead only a few minutes into the third quarter. It was the Grizzlies’ largest lead of the night at that stage. By the end of the quarter, it was 112-84.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

McCollum was cooking in the three quarters he played, before the Pelicans opted to sit him in the fourth quarter, ahead of Wednesday’s back-to-back against Orlando. McCollum racked up 25 points in the first half on 10/16 shooting, including going 4/7 on threes. He finished with 32 points in 31 minutes of action. McCollum also dished out a team-best 11 assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

77-58: Memphis halftime lead. Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 18 first-half points.

8/13: First-half three-point shooting from McCollum and Graham.

2-13: New Orleans record this season when Ingram doesn’t play. The Pels are 25-25 when he does.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

ELITE BOARD BATTLE

Memphis and New Orleans are two of the NBA’s three best rebounding squads, but only the Grizzlies looked like a top-tier boarding outfit Tuesday. The hosts led 30-17 at halftime in rebounds and 14-6 in second-chance points.

ROOKIE IMPACT

New Orleans first-year pros Herbert Jones and Jose Alvarado had some moments early, but not enough to keep the visitors competitive. Memphis forward Ziaire Williams delivered 16 points and six rebounds in only 22 minutes.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At power forward, while dealing with foul trouble, Jaxson Hayes made a minimal impact (four points, three rebounds in just 14 minutes). Memphis counterpart Jackson supplied 22 points.

#PELSPOTWPOLL

Week 20 was a play or two away from being a perfect one for New Orleans, which posted wins of 30-plus points over Sacramento and Utah, prior to an overtime loss at Denver. Ingram’s excellence was a big reason why the Pelicans dominated twice and nearly pulled off a road win against the Nuggets, averaging 33.3 points and shooting 64 percent from the field, including 46 percent three-point shooting. Ingram received 83 percent of votes on Twitter, with @buffyanne noting, “BI is the obvious choice, but I chose Herb. The nearly 3 steals a game contributed to all the offense. @_hoopinglife for ROTY and All Defense 1st team, please and thank you.”

Previous winners were Week 1: Brandon Ingram; Week 2: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 3: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 4: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 5: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 6: Devonte’ Graham; Week 7: Brandon Ingram; Week 8: Brandon Ingram; Week 9: Devonte’ Graham; Week 10: Josh Hart; Week 11: Herbert Jones; Week 12: Herbert Jones; Week 13: Brandon Ingram; Week 14: Jose Alvarado; Week 15: Jose Alvarado; Week 16: Brandon Ingram; Week 17: CJ McCollum; Week 18: CJ McCollum; Week 19: CJ McCollum.