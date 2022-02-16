Panzura postgame wrap: Grizzlies 121, Pelicans 109

Memphis did not have All-Star point guard Ja Morant in the lineup Tuesday, but the Grizzlies still brought plenty of quickness and aggressiveness to the Smoothie King Center hardwood. New Orleans experienced first-hand what many NBA teams have come to understand this season – even shorthanded, the Grizzlies are a formidable foe.

With Morant sidelined by an ankle injury, Memphis still took command in the first quarter, going up 37-27. The Southwest Division-leading Grizzlies maintained a double-figure advantage for much of Tuesday’s matchup, evening the season series with the Pelicans at one apiece.

“They came out and punched us from the very start,” New Orleans head coach Willie Green said. “Knocked us on our heels. From there it was an uphill battle, trying to get a rhythm, be physical, attack offensively. We just didn’t have it tonight.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

On a career night for him in scoring, Memphis guard Tyus Jones pulled up and drained a three-pointer from the left wing, giving Memphis a 114-102 lead with just under three minutes remaining. Brandon Clarke then hit a leaning floater for a 14-point edge at 2:11.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

CJ McCollum mentioned when he arrived from Portland that a new team provided him with a different challenge in his ninth NBA season. He was already one of the NBA’s most respected players, but a week into his New Orleans tenure, he’s playing at a high level, carrying the offense for stretches. McCollum reached the 30-point plateau for the second time in three games, finishing with 30 on 12/25 shooting.

BY THE NUMBERS

1: New Orleans one-game deficit behind Portland (24-34) for the No. 10 seed in the West play-in race. For the Pelicans to be in 10th at the All-Star break, they need to win Thursday vs. Dallas, combined with Portland losing Wednesday in Memphis.

4/26: Pelicans three-point shooting. The Grizzlies were not good either at 10/34 (29 percent) but still held an edge in the category. New Orleans starters were 3/19 on treys.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

BATTLE OF THE BOARDS

New Orleans is rarely dominated in rebounding this season, but Memphis did the trick Tuesday with a 49-34 advantage.

PRIZE POSSESSION

It was a so-so performance by the Pelicans, who committed 15 turnovers, leading to 12 Grizzlies points. Memphis leads the NBA in fast-break points (only nine Tuesday) and is third in points off turnovers.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At shooting guard, McCollum significantly outplayed Memphis counterpart Desmond Bane, a second-year pro who experienced a rare offensive struggle, going 3/11 and posting 11 points.