CJ McCollum dribbles up the floor against Memphis defender John Konchar

Panzura postgame wrap: Grizzlies 121, Pelicans 109

Grizzlies (41-18), Pelicans (23-35)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Feb 15, 2022

Memphis did not have All-Star point guard Ja Morant in the lineup Tuesday, but the Grizzlies still brought plenty of quickness and aggressiveness to the Smoothie King Center hardwood. New Orleans experienced first-hand what many NBA teams have come to understand this season – even shorthanded, the Grizzlies are a formidable foe.

With Morant sidelined by an ankle injury, Memphis still took command in the first quarter, going up 37-27. The Southwest Division-leading Grizzlies maintained a double-figure advantage for much of Tuesday’s matchup, evening the season series with the Pelicans at one apiece.

“They came out and punched us from the very start,” New Orleans head coach Willie Green said. “Knocked us on our heels. From there it was an uphill battle, trying to get a rhythm, be physical, attack offensively. We just didn’t have it tonight.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

On a career night for him in scoring, Memphis guard Tyus Jones pulled up and drained a three-pointer from the left wing, giving Memphis a 114-102 lead with just under three minutes remaining. Brandon Clarke then hit a leaning floater for a 14-point edge at 2:11.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

CJ McCollum mentioned when he arrived from Portland that a new team provided him with a different challenge in his ninth NBA season. He was already one of the NBA’s most respected players, but a week into his New Orleans tenure, he’s playing at a high level, carrying the offense for stretches. McCollum reached the 30-point plateau for the second time in three games, finishing with 30 on 12/25 shooting.

BY THE NUMBERS

1: New Orleans one-game deficit behind Portland (24-34) for the No. 10 seed in the West play-in race. For the Pelicans to be in 10th at the All-Star break, they need to win Thursday vs. Dallas, combined with Portland losing Wednesday in Memphis.

4/26: Pelicans three-point shooting. The Grizzlies were not good either at 10/34 (29 percent) but still held an edge in the category. New Orleans starters were 3/19 on treys.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

BATTLE OF THE BOARDS

New Orleans is rarely dominated in rebounding this season, but Memphis did the trick Tuesday with a 49-34 advantage.

PRIZE POSSESSION

It was a so-so performance by the Pelicans, who committed 15 turnovers, leading to 12 Grizzlies points. Memphis leads the NBA in fast-break points (only nine Tuesday) and is third in points off turnovers.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At shooting guard, McCollum significantly outplayed Memphis counterpart Desmond Bane, a second-year pro who experienced a rare offensive struggle, going 3/11 and posting 11 points.

CJ McCollum on improvements moving forward | Pelicans Postgame 2-15-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks following Tuesday night's loss against the Memphis Grizzlies.

2021-22 Game 58: Pelicans vs Grizzlies

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
CJ McCollum on improvements moving forward | Pelicans Postgame 2-15-22
Now Playing

CJ McCollum on improvements moving forward | Pelicans Postgame 2-15-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks following Tuesday night's loss against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Feb 15, 2022  |  04:03
Jonas Valanciunas on team's fight despite loss | Pelicans Postgame 2-15-22
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas on team's fight despite loss | Pelicans Postgame 2-15-22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks following Tuesday night's loss against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Feb 15, 2022  |  02:54
Willie Green on the loss against the Memphis Grizzlies | Pelicans Postgame 2-15-22
Now Playing

Willie Green on the loss against the Memphis Grizzlies | Pelicans Postgame 2-15-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Tuesday night's loss against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Feb 15, 2022  |  04:57
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 18 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 18 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 18 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Feb 15, 2022  |  02:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 30 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 30 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 30 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Feb 15, 2022  |  02:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 19 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 19 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 19 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Feb 15, 2022  |  01:26
CJ McCollum mid-range jumper | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 2-15-22
Now Playing

CJ McCollum mid-range jumper | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 2-15-22

CJ McCollum mid-range jumper
Feb 15, 2022  |  00:17
Jonas Valanciunas makes the 3 off the Devonte Graham assist | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 2-15-22
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas makes the 3 off the Devonte Graham assist | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 2-15-22

Jonas Valanciunas makes the 3 off the Devonte Graham assist
Feb 15, 2022  |  00:15
Jaxson Hayes slams it home | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 2-15-22
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes slams it home | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 2-15-22

Jaxson Hayes slams it home
Feb 15, 2022  |  00:13
CJ McCollum and-one | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 2-15-22
Now Playing

CJ McCollum and-one | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 2-15-22

CJ McCollum and-one
Feb 15, 2022  |  00:19
CJ McCollum makes the deep stepback 2 | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 2-15-22
Now Playing

CJ McCollum makes the deep stepback 2 | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 2-15-22

CJ McCollum makes the deep stepback 2
Feb 15, 2022  |  00:13
Jonas Valanciunas drains the mid-range shot off the Brandon Ingram assist | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 2-15-22
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas drains the mid-range shot off the Brandon Ingram assist | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 2-15-22

Jonas Valanciunas drains the mid-range shot off the Brandon Ingram assist
Feb 15, 2022  |  00:14
Tags
Hayes, Jaxson, Ingram, Brandon, Jones, Herbert, McCollum, CJ, Valanciunas, Jonas

Related Content

Hayes, Jaxson

Ingram, Brandon

Jones, Herbert

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter