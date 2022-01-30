Jose Alvarado shoots a layup past Jayson Tatum

Panzura postgame wrap: Celtics 107, Pelicans 97

Celtics (26-25), Pelicans (18-31)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Jan 29, 2022

Neither player generated mention in the 2021 offseason when analysts debated which NBA teams made the best summer additions, but second-round pick Herbert Jones and undrafted Jose Alvarado continue to open eyes with their contributions for New Orleans. The Pelicans came up shy in a Saturday rally from a 20-point deficit against Boston, but the pair of rookies kept New Orleans competitive after a poor start. The Celtics went up by 12 points after a period and 18 at halftime, but Alvarado tallied 14 points in the middle periods, generating much-needed offense for the hosts. He finished with a career-best 19 points. Meanwhile, Jones scored 11 points, the 10th time in the last 11 games he’s provided double-figure scoring.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Boston kept New Orleans at arm’s length throughout the fourth quarter and Jayson Tatum banked in a layup with three-plus minutes remaining, giving the Celtics a 105-90 lead. Whenever New Orleans threatened to make the margin tight, Boston seemed to come up with a three-point hoop or other basket.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

A native of the Northeast hailing from New York City, Alvarado turned in another strong game against a club from that part of the country. The 6-foot point guard scored on several driving layups over Boston bigs, while also going 3/4 from three-point range. He tied his career high of four steals, which he set Jan. 20 in a memorable outing for he and the Pelicans at Madison Square Garden.

BY THE NUMBERS

7-0: Boston advantage in blocked shots, led by four from starting center Robert Williams. It was the first time all season that New Orleans has blocked fewer than two shots.

8/32: New Orleans three-point shooting. It was the ninth time the Pelicans have shot 25 percent or worse from beyond the arc, but the third time it’s happened in the last four games.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

BOOST FROM THIRD-YEAR GUYS

Tough night for the 2019 draft class, with Jaxson Hayes battling foul trouble and Nickeil Alexander-Walker struggling shooting-wise. One plus was that they joined all five members of the second unit in registering a positive plus-minus.

CONTAINING BOSTON WINGS

They were not contained. Jaylen Brown and Tatum were both over 20 points early in the third quarter and later went over the 30-point mark. They shot 28/46 from the field and totaled 69 points.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Under the circumstances, New Orleans needed more offense from Josh Hart than Boston needed from Marcus Smart. The rhyming catalysts ended up covering all of the major categories, with Hart earning a double-double in points and rebounds, while Smart was a playmaking force with double-digit assists.

#SATURDAYSCORER

Pelicans.com’s breakthrough-scorer Saturday-games-only contest has suddenly tightened up, because Willy Hernangomez’s 14 points provided writer Jim Eichenhofer with his third win of the season. Other selections were (in order) Alexander-Walker (Daniel Sallerson), Hayes (Erin Summers) and Jones (fans). #SaturdayScorer standings: Erin 4, Jim 3, Daniel 1, Fans 0. Next Saturday game: Feb. 12 vs. San Antonio.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Garrett Temple postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Boston Celtics (1/29/2022). Temple's baby boy joined the interview.

2021-22 Game 49: Pelicans vs. Celtics

