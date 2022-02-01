Panzura postgame wrap: Cavaliers 93, Pelicans 90

A defensive struggle and battle of “jumbo” lineups came down to the final minute Monday. Despite New Orleans holding a lead for the vast majority of the second half, Cleveland made enough plays in crunch time to prevail.

Cleveland has raised eyebrows and garnered positive attention all season for its success in relying on big lineups, but New Orleans countered with its own supersized alignment. For the first time in 2021-22, the Pelicans started a pair of centers, with Jaxson Hayes joining Jonas Valanciunas on the first-string frontline. That decision paid dividends for a New Orleans team that couldn't find its shooting touch from the perimeter, but relied on the athleticism of Hayes and strength and skill of Valanciunas to convert offense in the paint, in the form of dunks and post-up buckets.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Trailing by two with 5.6 seconds left, New Orleans inbounded the ball after a timeout to Valanciunas, who took a driving, leaning layup attempt from the right wing, but misfired on a tough bank shot. Cleveland rebounded with four-tenths of a second to go, leading to Lamar Stevens sinking a free throw. On Stevens' second miss, a tipped ball ran out the remaining fraction of a second.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Making his one trip per season to his home state of Ohio, Hayes was outstanding, playing perhaps the best game of his three-year NBA career. He posted 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

“Jaxson played great tonight,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “He did a great job, playing with energy, sprinting in transition and getting some buckets. Unfortunately, we just didn’t come up with the win.”

BY THE NUMBERS

33-24: Cleveland edge in the fourth quarter, turning a 66-60 deficit into its three-point victory.

33.3: New Orleans shooting percentage in the first half. Cleveland was only slightly better at 38.1. The clubs combined to shoot 4/28 from three-point range in the initial 24 minutes.

2-12: Pelicans record when Brandon Ingram does not play this season. Not having the team's leading scorer has been costly, especially in a few low-scoring defeats in which even a tad bit more offense and shooting probably would've been enough to win.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

FASTER OUT OF THE GATE

Well, at least the Pelicans didn’t end up facing an early deficit this time. The team’s first-quarter offensive struggles continued, with New Orleans only managing 19 points, but the Pelicans still led by two because Cleveland only tallied 17.

PAINT BATTLE

Monday was the rare NBA game in which the bigs were the stars and both teams were much better around the basket than anywhere else on the floor. Hayes, Valanciunas and Willy Hernangomez combined to score 42 points for New Orleans, while Jarrett Allen had a solid game for Cleveland, but Rookie of the Year favorite Evan Mobley struggled (four points, five rebounds), a credit to Pelicans bigs.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At backup point guard, Jose Alvarado made some key plays, drawing a fast-break charge and grabbing loose balls among his five rebounds. The Pelicans won his minutes by eight points. Cavaliers grizzled veteran Rajon Rondo was relatively quiet, shooting 2/7 and scoring five points.

#PELSPOTWPOLL

As a two-way contract signee last summer, Alvarado wasn’t likely to win many Player of the Week awards this season – unless it was in the G League. Yet the undrafted rookie was the fans’ choice as a second straight winner, earning 47 of 100 votes on Twitter. The Georgia Tech product capped a productive Week 15 with a career-best 19 points against Boston. He totaled eight steals in four games. Previous winners were Week 1: Brandon Ingram; Week 2: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 3: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 4: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 5: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 6: Devonte’ Graham; Week 7: Brandon Ingram; Week 8: Brandon Ingram; Week 9: Devonte’ Graham; Week 10: Josh Hart; Week 11: Herbert Jones; Week 12: Herbert Jones; Week 13: Brandon Ingram; Week 14: Jose Alvarado.