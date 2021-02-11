Panzura postgame wrap: Bulls 129, Pelicans 116

The Chicago Bulls are an above average, top-10 three-point shooting team this season, but on Wednesday, they shot the ball like they had prime Larry Bird, Reggie Miller and Ray Allen in uniform. Chicago sank 20-plus three-pointers through three quarters for the first time in franchise history, then began to threaten the all-time NBA record (29), before finishing 25/47.

New Orleans seemed in good shape at halftime, sporting an eight-point lead, but Chicago outscored the Pelicans by a whopping 40-14 margin in the third quarter, to go up 106-88.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Appropriately enough, Chicago sank a three-pointer from the left corner, making it 123-106 with 4:45 left. Zach LaVine’s trey was the 25th of the night for the home team and gave the shooting guard 42 points. He totaled 46 and went 9/14 from the arc.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

A couple starters delivered excellent offensive performances, but give the nod to rookie point guard Kira Lewis Jr., who helped out on both ends of the floor, including showing anticipation and disruption defensively. The Alabama product produced a couple highlights with his quickness off the dribble, getting significant minutes for the second straight night. The 19-year-old shot 5/7 (including 2/3 on threes) to go for 14 points, four assists and two steals.

BY THE NUMBERS

2-6: New Orleans record in its last eight road games. There has been plenty of discussion this season about homecourt advantage not mattering because no NBA arena has a large crowd, but don’t tell that to the Pelicans. New Orleans’ only away victories during that span were by narrow margins in Sacramento and Indiana.

13/36: New Orleans three-point shooting, a solid night by normal NBA standards at 36 percent. But the Bulls made 12 more threes, despite firing only 11 more attempts. Tough to overcome.

44-34: Chicago’s edge in the first quarter. Bulls reserve and LSU product Garrett Temple set the tone by sinking corner threes to ignite the prolific start.

Revisiting three keys to victory

HART AND ENERGY

After two reserves (Josh Hart, Willy Hernangomez) produced double-doubles Tuesday, the bench production was not near that level Wednesday, but Lewis provided some of the best moments of his brief NBA career.

SHARE IN CHICAGO

New Orleans handed out 27 assists, which is a fine number, but defense was by far the bigger area of postgame focus. Chicago piled up 36 assists, creating open three-point shots with regularity.

RUNNING OF THE BULLS

The Bulls were second-to-last in the NBA entering Wednesday in points allowed off turnovers, but the Pelicans did not capitalize on the 17 committed by Chicago, only scoring 15 points on those miscues.