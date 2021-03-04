Zion Williamson drives against Thaddeus Young

Panzura postgame wrap: Bulls 128, Pelicans 124

Bulls (16-18), Pelicans (15-20)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Mar 03, 2021

Two nights after New Orleans kept All-Star Donovan Mitchell relatively under control, the Pelicans couldn’t do much to slow down first-time All-Star Zach LaVine for a second time over a three-week span. As a result, Chicago built a 19-point second-half lead Wednesday, then held on in the final minute to prevail. The Pelicans cut their deficit to 117-113 with just over a minute left and eventually were only down a bucket, but the rally was a little too late.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Despite New Orleans going 3/3 twice at the foul line in the final 45 seconds, Chicago made its own late-game free throws to ice the victory. Coby White’s pair at 2.1 seconds put it away for good by making it a two-possession margin.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

After not playing for three quarters, second-year center Jaxson Hayes was a catalyst in getting his team and the Smoothie King Center crowd back into the game. Hayes went 5/5 from the field to account for all 10 of his points, throwing down dunks and blocking three shots. A couple of his highlight rejections seemed to fire up the fans in attendance. Meanwhile, JJ Redick reached 20-plus points for the first time since Dec. 23, like Hayes serving as a needed spark.

BY THE NUMBERS

1/11: New Orleans three-point shooting in the first half. The latter half was better at 5/11, but overall it meant a 6/22 night, which is 27 percent.

20/22: Chicago foul shooting. This was a very costly area for New Orleans, which went just 26/38. Zion Williamson shot 8/16; he spent time on the court after the buzzer to work on his shooting form, starting under the basket and moving out to the foul line.

Revisiting three keys to victory

ZACH ATTACK

It wasn’t as bad numbers-wise for New Orleans as Feb. 10, but LaVine made nearly the same impact, dominating stretches of Wednesday’s game. He scored 36 points this time, after he had 46 in the other Bulls victory.

BULLS ON THE BOARDS

In the two-game season series, Chicago won the rebounding battle 80-70, this time pounding the offensive boards with 13.

BULLY/BILLY BALL

Scoring in the paint is rarely a problem for New Orleans, but it was a lower than normal night there (54 points). Williamson and Willy Hernangomez shot a combined 13/21 from the field.

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21

2020-21 Game #35: Pelicans vs. Bulls

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21
Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans game against the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  01:55
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 3-3-21
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  05:36
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame Interview: JJ Redick 3-3-21
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  03:12
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 3-03-21
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  02:33
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 3-3-21
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  09:21
Highlights: Jaxson Hayes big impact in limited minutes vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes brought good energy late in the game vs. the Chicago Bulls, ending with 11 points and 3 blocks (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  02:30
Highlights: JJ Redick puts up 22 vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick highlights vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  01:38
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 21 vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram highlights vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  01:50
Highlights: Zion Williamson with 28 vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson highlights vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  01:57
JJ Redick with 11 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick with 11 points in the 4th quarter vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  00:47
Jaxson Hayes continues his big 4th quarter | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Pelicans-Bulls Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes continues his strong play in the 4th quarter with another block and a pair of buckets vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  00:56
Jaxson Hayes impacts both ends in the 4th | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Pelicans-Bulls Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes with a pair of late blocks, a steal and a nice alley-oop vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  00:55
Jaxson Hayes dunks the Hart lob | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Pelicans-Bulls Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes finishes the Josh Hart alley-oop vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  00:18
Lonzo Ball from deep & in the paint | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Pelicans-Bulls Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball hits a three then follows it with a nice finish in the paint vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  00:35
Brandon Ingram works hard for the jumper | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Pelicans-Bulls Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram works hard for the nice bucket vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  00:18
Brandon Ingram 3 buckets in a row to start the 3rd | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Pelicans-Bulls Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram started fast in the 2nd half vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  00:37
Pelicans 1st Half Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21
New Orleans Pelicans highlights from the 1st half vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  02:21
Zion steals and finishes off the Lonzo dime | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Pelicans-Bulls Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the nice steal scooped up by Lonzo Ball who gives it back for the finish vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  00:18
New Orleans Pelicans with an 11-0 Run vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Chicago Bulls, 03/03/2021
Mar 3, 2021  |  00:00
Zion puts Gafford on a poster | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Pelicans-Bulls Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson posterizes Bulls center Daniel Gafford vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  00:27
Zion with the sweet touch | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Pelicans-Bulls Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the hanging finish in the paint vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  00:12
Pelicans-Bulls Shootaround: Steven Adams 3-3-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams previews tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls following the team's shootaround on March 3, 2021.
Mar 3, 2021  |  12:40
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Bulls | March 3, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, March 3 at 7:00 PM CT on Fox Sports New Orleans.
Mar 3, 2021  |  00:34
