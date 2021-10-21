Nickeil Alexander-Walker shoots a reverse layup vs. Philadelphia

Panzura postgame wrap: 76ers 117, Pelicans 97

76ers (1-0), Pelicans (0-1)
Posted: Oct 20, 2021

Teams with greater continuity and familiarity often hold a major advantage in basketball, particularly early in a season. Despite being without one of its two All-Stars from 2020-21, Philadelphia’s edge in chemistry and cohesiveness was evident Wednesday, as the 76ers pulled away from New Orleans in the second half en route to a 20-point victory. The interconference matchup was evenly played for a half, resulting in a 53-all deadlock, but Philadelphia got hot from the perimeter after intermission and put the clamps down defensively against New Orleans. The home team only managed 17 third-quarter points, creating a double-digit hole.

Ben Simmons was suspended for Wednesday’s game by Philadelphia, but the 76ers relied on a fast start by All-Star center Joel Embiid and 20-plus points from three other players.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Philadelphia rained in a series of deep jumpers early in the fourth quarter, building a 16-point lead with seven-plus minutes remaining. Furkan Korkmaz sent a few fans to the exits by pulling up on a fast break and swishing a bomb from the left wing, making it 98-79 at 7:00.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Nickeil Alexander-Walker continued a trend he’s maintained since the latter part of his rookie year, excelling as a starter. Given the starting nod along with Devonte’ Graham in the backcourt, Alexander-Walker played aggressively all game, dropping in 14 first-half points and finishing with 23.

BY THE NUMBERS

13/25: Philadelphia three-point shooting, a major factor in turning a tight affair into a decisive margin.

#WESTERNCONFERENCEWEDNESDAY

Trying to predict how the upcoming season will unfold seems like a fairly impossible task, but if New Orleans is a contender for the West play-in tournament, some of its most formidable competition could come from the likes of Minnesota, Sacramento and San Antonio. In a Twitter poll, the Timberwolves were the overwhelming pick as the biggest threat among that trio to reach the play-in round in the West, receiving 60 percent of votes (the Kings and Spurs both less than 25 percent of the ballots). As @xk_tweets responded, “Minnesota. Feels like they are the most complete team of the three, Edwards should make a mini-leap this year, and if D’Angelo Russell is healthy all season, they have a ton of firepower.”

Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers 10-20-2021

2021-22 Game #1: Pelicans vs. 76ers

Oct 20, 2021  |  00:00
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 25 vs. Philadelphia 76ers 10-20-21
Oct 20, 2021  |  00:01
Trey Murphy III bangs home the trifecta for his first NBA points
Oct 20, 2021  |  00:00
Brandon Ingram rises above multiple 76ers for the dunk!
Oct 20, 2021  |  00:17
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 10-20-2021
Oct 20, 2021  |  01:06
Nickeil Alexander-Walker with a pair of triples | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Oct 20, 2021  |  00:22
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 10-20-2021
Oct 20, 2021  |  03:01
Brandon Ingram MASSIVE DUNK as time expires | 76ers-Pelicans Highlights
Oct 20, 2021  |  00:17
Nickeil Alexander-Walker sweet reverse and-1 | 76ers-Pelicans Highlights
Oct 20, 2021  |  00:22
Josh Hart with the steal and dunk finish | 76ers-Pelicans
Oct 20, 2021  |  00:14
Devonte' Graham hits his first 3 as a Pelican!
Oct 20, 2021  |  00:00
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 10-20-2021
Oct 20, 2021  |  01:50
Brandon Ingram BIG BLOCK on one end & dunks on the other | 76ers-Pelicans
Oct 20, 2021  |  00:38
Jonas Valančiūnas STRONG dunk in transition | 76ers-Pelicans
Oct 20, 2021  |  00:17
Jonas Valančiūnas on deciding to stay in New Orleans | Pelicans Shootaround 10/20/21
Oct 20, 2021  |  03:53
Brandon Ingram on Valančiūnas extension, starting with a win | Pelicans Shootaround 10/20/21
Oct 20, 2021  |  03:34
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers HYPE 10-20-21
Oct 20, 2021  |  00:40
