Willy Hernangomez operates against Joel Embiid

Panzura postgame wrap: 76ers 117, Pelicans 107

76ers (27-19), Pelicans (18-29)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Jan 25, 2022

Playing with a severely shorthanded roster, New Orleans attempted to author a "Rocky"-like upset Tuesday in the location of the old boxing movies, but the Pelicans couldn’t quite match the 76ers for 48 minutes. In the City of Brotherly Love, host Philadelphia finally staved off New Orleans with a fourth-quarter surge, after what had been an extremely tight game for three-plus quarters.

Despite being without fourth-fifths of their most common and effective starting lineup, the scrappy Pelicans played the Sixers evenly into the final stanza, led by season-best performances from their fill-in starting shooting guard and center.

“No moral victories (in the NBA),” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of his team’s performance, “but we all are extremely proud of what our group did. First, the professionalism. A lot of guys that haven’t been getting playing time, just stayed ready. They come in the gym and work every day… I’m proud of how we fought.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Tobias Harris made a driving layup to give Philadelphia its biggest lead at 110-98 with three-plus minutes remaining. The game was tied at 86 through 36 minutes, but the Pelicans went through an offensive dry spell over a multi-possession stretch, allowing the 76ers to take command.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Nickeil Alexander-Walker showed the form he often displayed last season when he was a spot starter, turning in one of the premier games of his three-year NBA career. Whether he was swishing perimeter shots or finding holes in Philadelphia’s defense on drives, the Toronto area native notched his fifth game of 30-plus points as a pro. He netted 31 points, highlighted by 5/9 accuracy from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Willy Hernangomez dazzled in the first half, piling up 21 points. He notched a career-best 29 points, to go with 10 rebounds.

BY THE NUMBERS

14.3, 10.0: Hernangomez scoring and rebounding averages in his four starts this season, after he went for 29 and 10 at Philadelphia. “It's impressive,” Green said of the center producing so much after not playing since Jan. 3. “Willy is one of the pillars of our team. Inside the locker room, on the practice floor. Any time we call on him, he steps up in a big way. I'm proud of what he did tonight."

8: Pelicans turnovers, a very low number that helped keep them in the game against a Sixers squad vying for a top-six seed (or higher) in the East.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

BRING THE ENERGY

Energy brought – and then some. New Orleans displayed the kind of intensity you might see in the playoffs, hanging tough with a much more proven Philadelphia squad headlined by MVP candidate Joel Embiid. The 7-footer continued a standout stretch by dropping in 42 points.

NEXT MEN UP

You really couldn’t ask for much more in terms of Pelicans players stepping into larger roles and responding accordingly. Alexander-Walker and Hernangomez were stellar on offense, while Jose Alvarado and Herbert Jones provided plenty of active defense and also both cracked double-digit points.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At center, Hernangomez and Jaxson Hayes had their hands full trying to slow down Embiid. On the other end, though, both New Orleans centers helped keep the Pelicans in the contest. Hayes soared for two dunks and two putbacks among his 15 points in just 22 minutes.

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 1-25-2022

2021-22 Game 47: Pelicans vs. 76ers

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 1-25-2022
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 1-25-2022

New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (1/25/2022).
Jan 25, 2022  |  03:05
Willie Green on tough loss to Philadelphia | Pelicans-76ers Postgame 1-25-22
Now Playing

Willie Green on tough loss to Philadelphia | Pelicans-76ers Postgame 1-25-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Philadelphia 76ers on January 25, 2022.
Jan 25, 2022  |  04:10
Willy Hernangomez on big night in loss to Philadelphia | Pelicans-76ers Postgame 1-25-22
Now Playing

Willy Hernangomez on big night in loss to Philadelphia | Pelicans-76ers Postgame 1-25-22

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Philadelphia 76ers on January 25, 2022.
Jan 25, 2022  |  06:50
Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks team in tough loss | Pelicans-76ers Postgame 1-25-22
Now Playing

Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks team in tough loss | Pelicans-76ers Postgame 1-25-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Philadelphia 76ers on January 25, 2022.
Jan 25, 2022  |  07:30
Willy Hernangomez Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 1-25-2022
Now Playing

Willy Hernangomez Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 1-25-2022

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez highlights vs the Philadelphia 76ers as he scores 29 points (1/25/2022).
Jan 25, 2022  |  01:58
Nickeil Alexander-Walker Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 1-25-22
Now Playing

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 1-25-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker highlights vs the Philadelphia 76ers as he drops 31 points in the tough loss (1/25/2022).
Jan 25, 2022  |  02:03
Jaxson Hayes goes back-to-back in the fourth | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes goes back-to-back in the fourth | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes dependable down low with a pair of buckets in the fourth quarter vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (1/25/2022).
Jan 25, 2022  |  00:25
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 1-25-22
Now Playing

Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 1-25-22

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Philadelphia 76ers 3rd quarter highlights (1/25/2022).
Jan 25, 2022  |  01:43
Herb Jones lengthy rejection | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Now Playing

Herb Jones lengthy rejection | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with great body control on the block vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (1/25/2022).
Jan 25, 2022  |  00:15
Nickeil Alexander-Walker with the brakes on the turn-around | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Now Playing

Nickeil Alexander-Walker with the brakes on the turn-around | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker with the nice hesitation and turn-around jumper finish vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (1/25/2022).
Jan 25, 2022  |  00:16
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 1-25-22
Now Playing

Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 1-25-22

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Philadelphia 76ers 2nd quarter highlights (1/25/2022).
Jan 25, 2022  |  01:59
Jose Alvarado jump ball vs. Joel Embiid leads to Hernangomez And-1 | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Now Playing

Jose Alvarado jump ball vs. Joel Embiid leads to Hernangomez And-1 | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado with the jump ball against Joel Embiid leads to a Herb Jones steal and Willy Herrnangomez and-1 bucket vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (1/25/2022).
Jan 25, 2022  |  00:28
Willy Hernangomez denies Joel Embiid | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Now Playing

Willy Hernangomez denies Joel Embiid | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernanagomez with the big rejection on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (1/25/2022).
Jan 25, 2022  |  00:12
Willy Hernangomez with a major rejection on Joel Embiid
Now Playing

Willy Hernangomez with a major rejection on Joel Embiid

Willy Hernangomez with a major rejection on Joel Embiid
Jan 25, 2022  |  00:00
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 1-25-22
Now Playing

Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 1-25-22

New Orleans Pelicans at the Philadelphia 76ers 1st quarter highlights (1/25/2022).
Jan 25, 2022  |  01:58
Huge block from Herb Jones leads to Nickeil Alexander-Walker triple | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Now Playing

Huge block from Herb Jones leads to Nickeil Alexander-Walker triple | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with the big block leads to a wide-open three pointer from guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (1/25/2022).
Jan 25, 2022  |  00:27
Sneaky steal from Jose Alvarado leads to a Hernangomez roll-in | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Now Playing

Sneaky steal from Jose Alvarado leads to a Hernangomez roll-in | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado with the sneaky steal from behind eventually finding center Willy Hernangomez for the roll-in vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (1/25/2022).
Jan 25, 2022  |  00:23
Tags
Alexander-Walker, Nickeil, Alvarado, Jose, Hayes, Jaxson, Hernangomez, Willy, Jones, Herbert

Related Content

Alexander-Walker, Nickeil

Alvarado, Jose

Hayes, Jaxson

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter