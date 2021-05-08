Jaxson Hayes powers up for a shot over Dwight Howard

Panzura postgame wrap: 76ers 109, Pelicans 107

76ers (46-21), Pelicans (30-37)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: May 07, 2021

Roughly eight miles from the famous Rocky statue in the City of Brotherly Love, the Pelicans nearly produced a Friday upset worthy of Sylvester Stallone’s underdog character from the popular old movie.

Despite not having its entire starting frontcourt of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Steven Adams due to injury, New Orleans rode the likes of Jaxson Hayes, Kira Lewis Jr. and Wenyen Gabriel into position to knock off Philadelphia, the NBA’s second-best home team. The 76ers used two Pelicans turnovers on the visitors’ final two possessions to hold on and increase their lead atop the Eastern Conference standings.

New Orleans dropped to two games behind No. 10 San Antonio in the race for the final play-in spot, with the Spurs visiting Sacramento later Friday.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Down by two points in the final seconds, Eric Bledsoe threw a low bounce pass to Willy Hernangomez in the middle of the paint, but Hernangomez was unable to collect the ball, leading to a turnover. Philadelphia ran out the final couple seconds to wrap up a victory.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

It’s tough to pick one Pelican, so split the distinction between Hayes (season-high 19 points, all in the first half), Lewis (13 points, his most in over a month) and Gabriel (tied career high with 12 points, including three three-pointers).

Hayes provided boundless energy at both ends of the floor, while Lewis used quickness to race past Philadelphia on a few plays. Gabriel appeared to surprise the 76ers by draining three treys in the second half. He only has 13 makes from the arc during his two-year career.

BY THE NUMBERS

11: Pelicans turnovers, compared to 17 by the 76ers. The 11 turnovers were an excellent, low number, but unfortunately for New Orleans, two miscues occurred at the most costly time, in the final 20 seconds.

2/21: New Orleans first-half three-point shooting.

7/15: New Orleans second-half three-point shooting.

REVISITING THREE KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

NO BROTHERLY LOVE ON DEFENSE

Philadelphia got very comfortable in the first half, piling up 70 points, but New Orleans was stellar defensively after intermission, giving up only 39. A 37-18 edge in the third quarter completely turned around the momentum for New Orleans. The Sixers were up 70-54 at the half.

DO IT BIG

Hayes did exemplary work taking advantage of a greater opportunity to play in Adams’ absence, surpassing his season high in scoring by halftime. Hernangomez added 11 points.

On the other end of the floor, Joel Embiid was so frustrated by his performance April 9 at New Orleans that the All-Star center spent time postgame practicing his shooting in the Smoothie King Center. This time, things went much better for the talented MVP candidate, who rolled to 37 points.

SCORING BALANCE

Given that New Orleans was playing without its two leading scorers, as well as threats No. 5 and No. 6, the Pelicans used various contributions from less-proven players in order to keep up with the Sixers. Seven New Orleans players reached double-digit scoring, the exact recipe necessary to stay competitive while Williamson and Ingram are out of action.

Pelicans-76ers Postgame: Lonzo Ball 5-7-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).

2020-21 Game #67: Pelicans at 76ers

Pelicans-76ers Postgame: Lonzo Ball 5-7-21
Pelicans-76ers Postgame: Lonzo Ball 5-7-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-76ers Postgame: Lonzo Ball 5-7-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  02:00
Pelicans-76ers Postgame: Eric Bledsoe 5-7-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-76ers Postgame: Eric Bledsoe 5-7-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  02:45
Pelicans-76ers Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 5-7-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-76ers Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 5-7-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  08:25
Pelicans-76ers Postgame: Jaxson Hayes 5-7-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-76ers Postgame: Jaxson Hayes 5-7-21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  01:55
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 5-7-21
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 5-7-21

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 05/07/2021
May 7, 2021  |  00:01
Lonzo Ball finishes off the Willy Hernangómez dime | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Now Playing

Lonzo Ball finishes off the Willy Hernangómez dime | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

Pelicans-76ers - New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez with the pretty pass to Lonzo Ball vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  00:23
James Johnson clutch reverse layup | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Now Playing

James Johnson clutch reverse layup | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

Pelicans-76ers - New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson gets in the paint and finishes with a clutch reverse layup vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  00:17
Jaxson Hayes backboard block | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes backboard block | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

Pelicans-76ers - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes defending the paint vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  00:14
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 5-7-21
Now Playing

Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 5-7-21

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Philadelphia 76ers 3rd quarter highlights (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  02:52
Kira Lewis Jr. ends the 3rd quarter with 7 straight points | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Now Playing

Kira Lewis Jr. ends the 3rd quarter with 7 straight points | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

Pelicans-76ers - New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. had a strong 3rd quarter to being the Pelicans back vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  00:47
Lonzo Ball scores off good team defense | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Now Playing

Lonzo Ball scores off good team defense | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

Pelicans-76ers - New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball finishes off the steal and nice ball movement vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  00:17
Willy Hernangómez strong putback bucket | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Now Playing

Willy Hernangómez strong putback bucket | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

Pelicans-76ers - New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez with the nice putback vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  00:16
Naji Marshall dunks off the steal | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Now Playing

Naji Marshall dunks off the steal | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

Pelicans-76ers - New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall runs the floor for a dunk off the steal vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  00:19
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 5-7-21
Now Playing

Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 5-7-21

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Philadelphia 76ers 2nd quarter highlights (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  02:09
Jaxson Hayes with an active 2nd quarter | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes with an active 2nd quarter | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

Pelicans-76ers - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes came up big in the 2nd quarter vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  01:20
Jaxson Hayes pick and roll dunk | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes pick and roll dunk | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

Pelicans-76ers - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes with the dunk off the pick and roll vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  00:15
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 5-7-21
Now Playing

Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 5-7-21

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Philadelphia 76ers 1st quarter highlights (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  01:49
Naji Marshall alley-oop to Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Now Playing

Naji Marshall alley-oop to Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

Pelicans-76ers - New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall with the nice alley-oop pass in transition to Jaxson Hayes vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  00:18
Eric Bledsoe with the hanging And-1 | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Now Playing

Eric Bledsoe with the hanging And-1 | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

Pelicans-76ers - New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe gets the fall-away and-1 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  00:19
Lonzo Ball with the steal then the triple | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Now Playing

Lonzo Ball with the steal then the triple | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

Pelicans-76ers - New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball grabs the steal then knocks down the triple vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  00:23
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by FanDuel | Philadelphia
Now Playing

Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by FanDuel | Philadelphia

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Philadelphia to kick off their final road stretch of the regular season against the 76ers on Friday, May 7, 2021.
May 7, 2021  |  00:31
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Road Swing | May 7-10, 2021
Now Playing

SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Road Swing | May 7-10, 2021

Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Philadelphia 76ers on May 7, the Charlotte Hornets on May 9 and the Memphis Grizzlies on May 10.
May 7, 2021  |  00:33
Stan Van Gundy talks Pelicans' resilience at Shootaround ahead of 76ers 5-6-21
Now Playing

Stan Van Gundy talks Pelicans' resilience at Shootaround ahead of 76ers 5-6-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy addressed the media following Pelicans Shootaround ahead of Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
May 6, 2021  |  06:15
