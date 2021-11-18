Two Pelicans players remain out for Friday's home game vs. Los Angeles Clippers

New Orleans Pelicans forwards Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) and Daulton Hommes (G League assignment/right fibular stress fracture) were listed as out for Friday's 7 p.m. home game vs. the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday's Injury Report presented by Morris Bart.

You can watch on Bally Sports or listen on ESPN 100.3.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (2-14)

Wednesday loss at Miami

Devonte’ Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas

LOS ANGELES (9-5)

Tuesday win vs. San Antonio (Clippers play at Memphis on Thursday night)

Reggie Jackson, Eric Bledsoe, Paul George, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac