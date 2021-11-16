Pair of players listed as out for Wednesday game at Miami
* Zion Williamson medical update released Tuesday afternoon
The length of New Orleans’ injury list has improved a bit recently, with the likes of forwards Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Herbert Jones having returned to action after missing games, which also created a couple shifts in Willie Green’s starting lineup. The Pelicans have relied on four different combinations for their first string through 15 games.
Of course, to get back to full strength and put the planned 2021-22 starting five on the floor, they’ll need Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) to eventually make his season debut. On Tuesday’s official injury report, Williamson and Daulton Hommes (G League assignment/right fibular stress fracture) were listed as out for Wednesday’s road-trip finale in Miami (6:30 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM).
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS
NEW ORLEANS (2-13)
Monday loss at Washington
Devonte’ Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas
MIAMI (9-5)
Monday win at Oklahoma City
Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker, Dewayne Dedmon
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 17: at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 10: at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
ALL-TIME SERIES
Miami 21-20 (Heat won last 2); Miami 4-3 in postseason (2004 Eastern Conference first round)