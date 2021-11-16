Pair of players listed as out for Wednesday game at Miami

* Zion Williamson medical update released Tuesday afternoon

The length of New Orleans’ injury list has improved a bit recently, with the likes of forwards Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Herbert Jones having returned to action after missing games, which also created a couple shifts in Willie Green’s starting lineup. The Pelicans have relied on four different combinations for their first string through 15 games.

Of course, to get back to full strength and put the planned 2021-22 starting five on the floor, they’ll need Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) to eventually make his season debut. On Tuesday’s official injury report, Williamson and Daulton Hommes (G League assignment/right fibular stress fracture) were listed as out for Wednesday’s road-trip finale in Miami (6:30 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (2-13)

Monday loss at Washington

Devonte’ Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas

MIAMI (9-5)

Monday win at Oklahoma City

Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker, Dewayne Dedmon

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 17: at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 10: at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

ALL-TIME SERIES

Miami 21-20 (Heat won last 2); Miami 4-3 in postseason (2004 Eastern Conference first round)