Pair of 2021 NBA All-Stars out Wednesday in Pelicans-76ers opener

New Orleans and Philadelphia combined to put a total of three players in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. Unfortunately for basketball fans, only one of them (Joel Embiid) will be on the floor in the Smoothie King Center during Wednesday’s matchup.

Zion Williamson (right foot surgery) is out for New Orleans, while three-time 76ers guard Ben Simmons has been suspended for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team. Williamson was the lone Pelicans player mentioned on the club’s official injury report submitted Tuesday afternoon to the NBA.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

PHILADELPHIA (0-0)

Oct. 15 preseason loss at Detroit

Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Furkan Korkmaz, Georges Niang, Andre Drummond

NEW ORLEANS (0-0)

Oct. 11 preseason loss at Utah

Devonte’ Graham, Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple, Trey Murphy III, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 20: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Dec. 19: at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Philadelphia 20-19 (76ers won last 1); Philadelphia 4-2 in postseason (2003 Eastern Conference first round)