Ochsner Health to host Covid-19 vaccination events at upcoming Pelicans games

APRIL 22, 2021

Ochsner Health announced today that they will host multiple COVID-19 vaccination events at upcoming Pelicans home games at the Smoothie King Center.

Beginning with Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, vaccinations will be available to eligible Pelicans ticketholders on a walk-up basis. Vaccinations will be distributed one hour prior to tip-off through the end of the third quarter on the 100-level concourse outside of Sections 122 and 123. Anyone who is 16 years of age or older is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine in Louisiana.

Ochsner Health officials will be on-site to provide eligible ticketholders with their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and will schedule an appointment for the second dose to be administered at a local Ochsner Health facility.

Additionally, Ochsner Health is offering vaccinations to Smoothie King Center’s gameday staff, including employees of ASM Global and Centerplate. Those vaccinations will be offered after the game in a nearby location.

For COVID-19 vaccine information, please visit https://www.ochsner.org/coronavirus/vaccine-faqs.

Dates of Ochsner Health Vaccination Events at the Smoothie King Center: