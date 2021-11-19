Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek

Noah Eagle on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - November 19, 2021

Posted: Nov 19, 2021

The voice of the Clippers Noah Eagle joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss tonight's game against L.A. + Markman stops by to talk about NBA card collecting.



Audio Link

Brandon Ingram on keys to winning games | Pelicans Shootaround 11-19-21

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks to the media ahead of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

All Videos

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Brandon Ingram on keys to winning games | Pelicans Shootaround 11-19-21
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram on keys to winning games | Pelicans Shootaround 11-19-21

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks to the media ahead of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Nov 19, 2021  |  02:07
Highlights: Brandon Ingram tallies 19 points vs. Miami Heat | Pelicans Stat Leaders
Now Playing

Highlights: Brandon Ingram tallies 19 points vs. Miami Heat | Pelicans Stat Leaders

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram tallied 19 points in the team's loss to the Miami Heat.
Nov 17, 2021  |  01:50
Josh Hart on team discipline, playing to strengths | Pelicans-Heat Postgame Interview 11/17/21
Now Playing

Josh Hart on team discipline, playing to strengths | Pelicans-Heat Postgame Interview 11/17/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart addresses the media following the team's road loss to the Miami Heat on November 17, 2021.
Nov 17, 2021  |  07:29
Nickeil Alexander-Walker on first, second half differences | Pelicans-Heat Postgame 11/17/21
Now Playing

Nickeil Alexander-Walker on first, second half differences | Pelicans-Heat Postgame 11/17/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker addresses the media following the team's road loss to the Miami Heat on November 17, 2021.
Nov 17, 2021  |  04:02
Willie Green on stagnant offense after 1Q | Pelicans-Heat Postgame Interview 11/17/21
Now Playing

Willie Green on stagnant offense after 1Q | Pelicans-Heat Postgame Interview 11/17/21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the team's road loss to the Miami Heat on November 17, 2021.
Nov 17, 2021  |  02:49
Highlights: Josh Hart scores 18 points vs. Miami Heat | Pelicans Stat Leaders
Now Playing

Highlights: Josh Hart scores 18 points vs. Miami Heat | Pelicans Stat Leaders

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart filled up the stat sheet with 18 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in the team's loss to the Miami Heat.
Nov 17, 2021  |  01:48
Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 24 points vs. Miami Heat | Pelicans Stat Leaders
Now Playing

Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 24 points vs. Miami Heat | Pelicans Stat Leaders

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker started off strong and finished with 24 points in the team's loss to the Miami Heat.
Nov 17, 2021  |  01:48
Brandon Ingram drives for the dunk | Pelicans-Heat Highlights 11/17/21
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram drives for the dunk | Pelicans-Heat Highlights 11/17/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finds a hole and drives the lane for the dunk.
Nov 17, 2021  |  00:17
Brandon Ingram smooth jumper | Pelicans-Heat Highlights 11/17/21
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram smooth jumper | Pelicans-Heat Highlights 11/17/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram gets to his spot in the paint and knocks down the jumper.
Nov 17, 2021  |  00:08
Jonas Valaciunas dunks it home | Pelicans-Heat Highlights 11/17/21
Now Playing

Jonas Valaciunas dunks it home | Pelicans-Heat Highlights 11/17/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram bounces in the pass to Jonas Valanciunas for the slam.
Nov 17, 2021  |  00:08
Herb Jones picks Tyler Herro's pocket | Pelicans-Heat Highlights 11/17/21
Now Playing

Herb Jones picks Tyler Herro's pocket | Pelicans-Heat Highlights 11/17/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones picks the pocket of Miami Heat's Tyler Herro for the second quarter steal.
Nov 17, 2021  |  00:18
Josh Hart goes the distance | Pelicans-Heat Highlights 11/17/21
Now Playing

Josh Hart goes the distance | Pelicans-Heat Highlights 11/17/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart creates a one-man fast break and finishes with the lay-up.
Nov 17, 2021  |  00:19
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Heat Highlights 11/17/21
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Heat Highlights 11/17/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham finds Jaxson Hayes at the rim for the alley-oop slam.
Nov 17, 2021  |  00:20
Nickeil Alexander-Walker drains the three | Pelicans-Heat Highlights 11/17/21
Now Playing

Nickeil Alexander-Walker drains the three | Pelicans-Heat Highlights 11/17/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker drain a triple off the feed from Josh Hart.
Nov 17, 2021  |  00:19
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Monday's loss to the Washington Wizards.
Nov 16, 2021  |  04:39
Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21

Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks to the media following Monday's loss to the Washington Wizards.
Nov 16, 2021  |  01:44
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Now Playing

Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21

Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following Monday's loss to the Washington Wizards.
Nov 16, 2021  |  03:56
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 16 points vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 16 points vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 16 points vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21
Nov 15, 2021  |  01:53
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 31 points vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 31 points vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 31 points vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21
Nov 15, 2021  |  01:48
Brandon Ingram with 12 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Washington Wizards
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram with 12 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Washington Wizards

Brandon Ingram with 12 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Washington Wizards
Nov 15, 2021  |  01:12
Josh Hart rebounds and lays it in | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Now Playing

Josh Hart rebounds and lays it in | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21

Josh Hart rebounds and lays it in | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Nov 15, 2021  |  00:18
Jaxson Hayes - AND ONE | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes - AND ONE | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21

Jaxson Hayes - AND ONE | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Nov 15, 2021  |  00:24
Josh Hart hits a 3 off the Nickeil Alexander-Walker Assist | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Now Playing

Josh Hart hits a 3 off the Nickeil Alexander-Walker Assist | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21

Josh Hart hits a 3 off the Nickeil Alexander-Walker Assist | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Nov 15, 2021  |  00:20
Jonas Valanciunas hits a 3 off the Josh Hart dime | 11-15-21
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas hits a 3 off the Josh Hart dime | 11-15-21

Jonas Valanciunas hits a 3 off the Josh Hart dime | 11-15-21
Nov 15, 2021  |  00:15
Brandon Ingram with 10 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram with 10 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21

Brandon Ingram with 10 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21
Nov 15, 2021  |  00:58
Jonas Valanciunas with the TOUGH basket | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas with the TOUGH basket | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21

Jonas Valanciunas with the TOUGH basket | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Nov 15, 2021  |  00:21
Jonas Valanciunas tips it in | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas tips it in | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21

Jonas Valanciunas tips it in | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Nov 15, 2021  |  00:16
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 11-13-21
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 11-13-21

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Saturday's win versus the Memphis Grizzlies.
Nov 13, 2021  |  05:44
Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 11-13-21
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 11-13-21

Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks to the media following Saturday's win versus the Memphis Grizzlies.
Nov 13, 2021  |  03:43
Nickeil Alexander-Walker Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 11-13-21
Now Playing

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 11-13-21

Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks following Saturday's win versus the Memphis Grizzlies.
Nov 13, 2021  |  05:09

Related Content

Pelicans

podcast audio

new orleans pelicans podcast

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter