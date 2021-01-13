Noah Eagle on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - January 13, 2021
Radio voice of the LA Clippers, Noah Eagle, joins Daniel Sallerson & Jim Eichenhofer to preview Wednesday's match-up between the Pelicans and Clippers.
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Los Angeles
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers and Lakers as part of the team's seven-game road trip.
| 00:31
Nickeil Alexander-Walker on COVID-19 protocols, continuing to improve | Pelicans Post-Practice
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 1/11/2021.
| 02:30
Steven Adams talks importance of practicing, dealing with a migraine | Pelicans Post-Practice
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 1/11/2021.
| 06:50
Stan Van Gundy on Pelicans-Mavericks game being postponed | Pelicans Post-Practice
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 1/11/2021.
| 06:25
Lonzo Ball on the importance of finding a rhythm on offense | Pelicans Post-Practice 1-10-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 1/10/2021. Ball spoke about finding a rhythm offensively heading into the teams' seven-game road trip.
| 04:00
Brandon Ingram talks about his will to dominate his competition | Pelicans Post-Practice 1-10-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 1/10/2021. Ingram spoke about his will to dominate his competition night-in and night-out.
| 05:12
Stan Van Gundy talks importance of playing with intensity | Pelicans Post-Practice 1-10-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 1/10/2021. Van Gundy addressed playing with increased intensity ahead of his teams' upcoming seven-game road trip.
| 13:49
Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 1-8-21
Pelicans-Hornets Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans loss to the Charlotte Hornets (1/8/21).
| 02:13
Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview: Josh Hart 1-8-21
Pelicans-Hornets Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart postgame interview following the Pelicans loss to the Charlotte Hornets (1/8/21).
| 03:57
Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-8-21
Pelicans-Hornets Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans loss to the Charlotte Hornets (1/8/21).
| 10:17
Pelicans-Hornets Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 26 points
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson dominated the paint early on his way to scoring 26 points against the Charlotte Hornets.
| 01:56
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets highlights | 1/8/21
Highlights from the Pelicans' 118-110 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, January 8, 2021.
| 01:54
Pelicans-Hornets Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker triple
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker buries the step-back triple from the corner.
| 00:10
Pelicans-Hornets Highlights: Zion Williamson thunderous dunk
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson elevates for the thunderous dunk plus the foul.
| 00:22
Pelicans-Hornets Highlights: Lonzo Ball triple
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball buries the triple on the wing.
| 00:11
Pelicans-Hornets Highlights: Eric Bledsoe beats the buzzer
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe knocks down the deep three as time expires in the first quarter.
| 00:14
Pelicans-Hornets Highlights: Zion Williamson alley-oop
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson soars for the alley-oop slam in transition.
| 00:22
Pelicans-Hornets Highlights: Zion Williamson assist to Eric Bledsoe for three
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson unleashes the cross-court pass to Eric Bledsoe who knocks down the corner triple.
| 00:10
One on One with Lonzo and LaMelo Ball | Pelicans vs. Hornets
FOX Sports New Orleans sideline reporter Jen Hale sits down with Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball as the brothers prepare for their first NBA matchup on January 8, 2021.
| 11:29
Pelicans-Hornets Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 1-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about the Lonzo-LeMelo face off in tonight's game against the Hornets plus the squad's rebounding improvements following shootaround on January 8, 2021.
| 05:23
Pelicans-Hornets Shootaround: Willy Hernangomez 1-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans center-forward Willy Hernangomez talks about playing against his former team and the defensive focus against the Hornets following the team's shootaround on January 8, 2021.
| 04:21
HYPE: Pelicans vs. Hornets | January 8, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, January 8 at 6:30PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans and ESPN.
| 00:41
Stan Van Gundy talks transition defense, continuing to improve | Pelicans Post-Practice 1-7-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 1/07/2021. Van Gundy addressed the need for improvement in transition defense.
| 17:10
Lonzo Ball on playing against his brother LaMelo Ball | Pelicans Post-Practice 1-7-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 1/7/2021. Ball spoke about what it means to him to be playing against his brother LaMelo Ball in an NBA game.
| 05:13
Eric Bledsoe on rotations, competing every night | Pelicans Post-Practice 1-7-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 1/07/2021. Bledsoe talked about the Pelicans' rotations during games and competing every night.
| 05:04
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Steven Adams 1-6-21
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams postgame interview following the Pelicans loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 05:04
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-6-21
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 07:32
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 1-6-21
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 04:52
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 1-6-21
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 03:48
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21)
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 01/06/2021
| 00:01
