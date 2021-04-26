New Orleans Pelicans Podcast Logo

Noah Eagle on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 26, 2021

Noah Eagle, play-by-play announcer for the LA Clippers, joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to preview tonight's game between the Pelicans and Clippers.



Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Lonzo Ball 4-24-2021
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Lonzo Ball 4-24-2021

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the San Antonio Spurs (4/24/2021).
Apr 24, 2021  |  01:55
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Brandon Ingram 4-24-2021
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Brandon Ingram 4-24-2021

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the San Antonio Spurs (4/24/2021).
Apr 24, 2021  |  04:21
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 4-24-2021
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 4-24-2021

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the San Antonio Spurs (4/24/2021).
Apr 24, 2021  |  07:24
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Zion Williamson 4-24-2021
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Zion Williamson 4-24-2021

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the San Antonio Spurs (4/24/2021).
Apr 24, 2021  |  02:09
Zion Williamson (33 points) Highlights vs. San Antonio Spurs
Zion Williamson (33 points) Highlights vs. San Antonio Spurs

Zion Williamson (33 points) Highlights vs. San Antonio Spurs, 04/24/2021
Apr 24, 2021  |  00:01
Brandon Ingram jumper | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Brandon Ingram jumper | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram buries the mid-range jumper.
Apr 24, 2021  |  00:11
Lonzo Ball triple | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Lonzo Ball triple | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball knocks down the deep three-point attempt.
Apr 24, 2021  |  00:11
Zion Williamson dunk | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Zion Williamson dunk | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe creates the turnover then feeds to Zion Williamson for the slam.
Apr 24, 2021  |  00:09
Zion Williamson And-1 | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Zion Williamson And-1 | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson converts the basket plus the foul.
Apr 24, 2021  |  00:09
Kira Lewis Jr. triple | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Kira Lewis Jr. triple | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball finds Kira Lewis Jr. for the wing triple.
Apr 24, 2021  |  00:10
Naji Marshall dunk | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Naji Marshall dunk | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall throws down the slam in transition.
Apr 24, 2021  |  00:10
Eric Bledsoe reverse layup | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Eric Bledsoe reverse layup | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe converts the reverse layup in transition.
Apr 24, 2021  |  00:09
Zion Williamson alley-oop | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Zion Williamson alley-oop | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball finds Zion Williamson for the alley-oop slam.
Apr 24, 2021  |  00:11
Pelicans-Spurs Shootaround: Naji Marshall 4-24-21
Pelicans-Spurs Shootaround: Naji Marshall 4-24-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall previews the team's division game against the San Antonio Spurs following shootaround on April 24, 2021.
Apr 24, 2021  |  04:52
Pelicans players encourage fans to 'pull up their sleeves' at home games with Ochsner Health
Pelicans players encourage fans to 'pull up their sleeves' at home games with Ochsner Health

Pelicans players encourage fans to 'pull up their sleeves' and get the Covid-19 vaccine, now conveniently being offered by Ochsner Health at the Smoothie King Center for the remainder of the Pelicans' home games.
Apr 23, 2021  |  00:29
Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 4-22-21
Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 4-22-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Orlando Magic (4/22/2021).
Apr 22, 2021  |  03:55
Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 4-22-21
Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 4-22-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Orlando Magic (4/22/2021).
Apr 22, 2021  |  02:20
Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 4-22-21
Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 4-22-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Orlando Magic (4/22/2021).
Apr 22, 2021  |  09:55
Game Recap: Pelicans 135, Magic 100
Game Recap: Pelicans 135, Magic 100

The Pelicans defeated the Magic, 135-100. Brandon Ingram led all scorers with 29 points and six assists for the Pelicans, while Zion Williamson added 23 points (9-12 FG) and seven rebounds in 23 minut
Apr 22, 2021  |  00:01
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram vs. Magic 4-22-21
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram vs. Magic 4-22-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about the team's performance in the win over the Orlando Magic on April 22, 2021.
Apr 22, 2021  |  02:02
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Orlando Magic
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Orlando Magic

The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Orlando Magic 135, 100 on Thursday, April 22.
Apr 22, 2021  |  00:01
Brandon Ingram pours in 29 points | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Brandon Ingram pours in 29 points | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram notched 29 points in just three quarters at Orlando.
Apr 22, 2021  |  00:01
Brandon Ingram mid-range jumper | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Brandon Ingram mid-range jumper | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram uses the pump fake to create space and knock down the mid-range jumper.
Apr 22, 2021  |  00:13
Eric Bledsoe assist to Lonzo Ball | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Eric Bledsoe assist to Lonzo Ball | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe finds Lonzo Ball with an acrobatic pass for the triple.
Apr 22, 2021  |  00:11
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes hammers home the alley-oop slam off the Kira Lewis Jr. assist.
Apr 22, 2021  |  00:10
Kira Lewis Jr. reverse layup | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Kira Lewis Jr. reverse layup | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. converts the reverse layup off the Naji Marshall assist.
Apr 22, 2021  |  00:12
Brandon Ingram bucket | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Brandon Ingram bucket | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram uses the pump fake to create space and converts the And-1 bucket.
Apr 22, 2021  |  00:09
Steven Adams slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Steven Adams slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams powers home the one-handed slam.
Apr 22, 2021  |  00:09
Zion Williamson And-1 | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Zion Williamson And-1 | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson converts the reverse layup plus the foul.
Apr 22, 2021  |  00:14

