Noah Eagle on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 15, 2022
Clippers radio announcer Noah Eagle joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to preview tonight's play-in game between the Pelicans and the Clippers.
Brandon Ingram Mid-Range Master | 2021-22 Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram highlights of some of his mid-range mastery from the 2021-22 NBA season.
| 05:34
Inside the Pelicans locker room postgame after NBA Play-In Tournament win vs. Spurs
Go inside the New Orleans Pelicans locker room postgame following their NBA Play-In Tournament win against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, April 14, 2022.
| 01:21
Ochsner Hero: Kristina Gibson
The New Orleans Pelicans celebrate Kristina Gibson as our latest Ochsner Health Hero. Kristina is devoted to living healthy. Inspired by those around her, including her 99-year-old grandfather, Kristina has dedicated herself to living well and eating right. She was recognized at the Pelicans home game on March 15th during NBA Fit Week.
| 00:56
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Spurs Play-In Tournament 4-13-22
Pelicans-Spurs LIVE Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and players address the media following the Pelicans' NBA Play-In Tournament game against the San Antonio Spurs on April 13, 2022.
| 06:20
Jose Alvarado Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Spurs Play-In Tournament 4-13-22
| 06:59
CJ McCollum Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Spurs Play-In Tournament 4-13-22
| 06:39
Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Spurs Play-In Tournament 4-13-22
| 04:38
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Spurs Play-In Tournament 4-13-22
| 04:15
Herbert Jones Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Spurs Play-In Tournament 4-13-22
| 03:25
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 113, Spurs 103 | NBA Play-In Tournament
Led by CJ McCollums 32 points, six rebounds and seven assists, the Pelicans defeated the Spurs, 113-103. Brandon Ingram added 27 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Pelicans in the victory,
| 00:02
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 32 points vs. San Antonio Spurs | NBA Play-In Tournament
| 01:59
Play of the Day: CJ McCollum | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights Play-In Tournament
NBA Play of the Day: New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum drills a triple in transition following a steal from Jose Alvarado during the team's Play-In Tournament game vs. the San Antonio Spurs
| 00:00
McCollum's leadership key to Pelicans win over Spurs
CJ McCollum has thrived playing alongside Brandon Ingram, and that combination has New Orleans 1 win away from the playoffs.
| 00:04
NBA Dunk of the Night: Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights Play-In Tournament
NBA Dunk of the Night: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram throws down the poster slam vs. the San Antonio Spurs during the Play-In Tournament on April 13, 2022.
| 00:00
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 27 points vs. San Antonio Spurs | NBA Play-In Tournament
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram tallied 27 points in their NBA Play-In Tournament win over the San Antonio Spurs on April 13, 2022.
| 02:03
Brandon Ingram drains mid-range | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights NBA Play-In Tournament 4/13/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram knocks down the mid-range jumper later in the 4th quarter.
| 00:16
Naji Marshall spins and lays it in | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights NBA Play-In Tournament 4/13/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall spins and lays it in.
| 00:00
Jonas Valanciunas rocks the rim | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights NBA Play-In Tournament 4/13/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas hammers home the slam against the Spurs.
| 00:08
Herbert Jones dominant on defense | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights NBA Play-In Tournament 4/13/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones records a block and steal on the same possession.
| 00:25
Brandon Ingram on the attack | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights NBA Play-In Tournament 4/13/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram goes on the attack in the open floor for the bucket.
| 00:20
Jose Alvarado steal leads to CJ McCollum triple | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights NBA Play-In Tournament 4/13/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado comes up with the clutch steal and feeds CJ McCollum for the triple.
| 00:22
CJ McCollum dances for the triple | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights NBA Play-In Tournament 4/13/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum goes to work behind the three-point line.
| 00:21
Jose Alvarado catch and shoot triple | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights NBA Play-In Tournament 4/13/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado sinks the catch and shoot triple on the feed from Brandon Ingram.
| 00:10
Herbert Jones reverse at the buzzer | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights NBA Play-In Tournament 4/13/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones drives the baseline and scores on the reverse to beat the first quarter buzzer.
| 00:17
CJ McCollum strong drive | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights 4/13/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum drive down the lane and finishes through contact.
| 00:19
Trey Murphy III with serious hangtime | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights 4/13/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III drives the baseline and hang in the air for the score.
| 00:23
Brandon Ingram with the poster! | Pelicans vs Spurs Play-In Tournament 4-13-22
Brandon Ingram with the poster!
| 00:13
Brandon Ingram lays it in | Pelicans vs. Spurs Play-In Tournament 4-13-22
Brandon Ingram lays it in
| 00:14
Herbert Jones fights for the second chance score | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights 4/13/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones fights for the rebounds and puts back the second chance score.
| 00:10
Willie Green Pregame Press Conference | Play-In Tournament 4-13-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks ahead of the Play-In Tournament game against the San Antonio Spurs on April 13, 2022.
| 02:30
