Steven Adams listed as questionable for Dallas game

New Orleans traveled to the state of Texas this afternoon, in advance of a challenging, seven-game road trip, featuring four opponents who qualified for the 2020 Western Conference playoffs. Pelicans starting center Steven Adams (migraine) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Dallas. He is the lone New Orleans player on Sunday's official report.

Dallas is far from 100 percent roster-wise. Kristaps Porzingis (knee) has not played in a game this season, while starters Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Richardson, as well as reserve guard Jalen Brunson were out for Saturday’s home win over Orlando due to health and safety protocols. Maxi Kleber entered the NBA's protocol Sunday, per ESPN.com.

Monday’s New Orleans-Dallas matchup tips off at 7:30 p.m. Central and will be televised nationally by NBA TV, as well as broadcast by Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM.

Previous game starting lineups

NEW ORLEANS (4-5)

Friday loss vs. Charlotte

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

DALLAS (5-4)

Saturday win vs. Orlando

Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway, Josh Green, Maxi Kleber, Willie Cauley-Stein