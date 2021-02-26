No players on New Orleans injury list ahead of game at San Antonio
New Orleans listed no players on its official injury report Friday. The Pelicans travel to San Antonio where they will faceoff against the Spurs on Saturday, February 27, at 7:00 p.m. CT. on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM.
Previous game starting lineups
NEW ORLEANS (14-17)
Thursday loss at Milwaukee
Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams
SAN ANTONIO (16-12)
Wednesday loss at Oklahoma City
Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker IV, Luka Samanic, Trey Lyles, Jakob Poeltl
Season series
FIRST HALF
Dec. 27: at New Orleans 98, San Antonio 95
Feb. 26: at San Antonio, 7:00 p.m.
SECOND HALF
Apr. 24: at New Orleans, 7:00 p.m.
All-time series
San Antonio 48-19 (Pelicans won last 1)
