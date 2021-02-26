No players on New Orleans injury list ahead of game at San Antonio

New Orleans listed no players on its official injury report Friday. The Pelicans travel to San Antonio where they will faceoff against the Spurs on Saturday, February 27, at 7:00 p.m. CT. on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM.

Previous game starting lineups

NEW ORLEANS (14-17)

Thursday loss at Milwaukee

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

SAN ANTONIO (16-12)

Wednesday loss at Oklahoma City

Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker IV, Luka Samanic, Trey Lyles, Jakob Poeltl

Season series

FIRST HALF

Dec. 27: at New Orleans 98, San Antonio 95

Feb. 26: at San Antonio, 7:00 p.m.

SECOND HALF

Apr. 24: at New Orleans, 7:00 p.m.

All-time series

San Antonio 48-19 (Pelicans won last 1)