No players on New Orleans injury list ahead of game at Minnesota

For a second straight time this week, New Orleans listed no players on its official injury report Friday. That’s far from the case for the Pelicans’ next opponent, the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tip-off of Saturday’s Western Conference game in Minneapolis is at 7 p.m. Central.

By league rules, Minnesota submitted a Thursday afternoon injury report in advance of its Friday game vs. Atlanta, listing three key players as out. That group included center Karl-Anthony Towns (health and safety protocols), point guard Ricky Rubio (health and safety protocols), as well as Juan Hernangomez (health and safety protocols), the younger brother of New Orleans reserve forward Willy Hernangomez. In addition to that trio, Wolves wing Josh Okogie (hamstring) was listed as probable to play in Friday’s game.

Previous game starting lineups

NEW ORLEANS (5-9)

Thursday loss at Utah

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

MINNESOTA (3-10)

Wednesday loss vs. Orlando

D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Josh Okogie, Jarred Vanderbilt, Naz Reid

Note: The Timberwolves host Atlanta at 7 p.m. Friday, the first game of a weekend back-to-back for Minnesota at Target Center.