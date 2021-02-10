No Pelicans players on injury list Wednesday at Chicago

In the second game of a back-to-back for New Orleans, there are no players listed on the team’s official injury report, which was released this afternoon. Tip-off for the Pelicans’ game in Chicago is at 8 p.m., with coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM starting at 7:30.

For a second straight night, New Orleans will face an opponent that's missing some of its key pieces due to injury. Chicago starting frontcourt players forward Lauri Markkanen (right acromioclavicular sprain) and center Wendell Carter (right quadricep contusion) were both listed as out on Tuesday’s official injury report, as was key frontcourt reserve Otto Porter (low back spasms). Joining that trio as out for Wednesday’s game vs. the Pelicans are Chandler Hutchison (personal reasons) and Devon Dotson (G League assignment).

Previous game starting lineups

NEW ORLEANS (11-12)

Tuesday win vs. Houston

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

CHICAGO (9-14)

Monday loss vs. Washington

Coby White, Zach LaVine, Denzel Valentine, Patrick Williams, Daniel Gafford

Season series

FIRST HALF

Feb. 10: at Chicago, 8 p.m.

March 3: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

All-time series

Chicago 22-18 (Pelicans won last 6)