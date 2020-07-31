No Pelicans listed on injury report for Saturday's seeding game vs. Clippers
The New Orleans Pelicans are not listing any players on Friday's official injury report, just over 24 hours before tip-off of Saturday's 5 p.m. Central game vs. the LA Clippers.
The matchup between Western Conference teams will be broadcast live locally on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM, with pregame coverage for both beginning at 4:30. Nationally, ESPN is carrying Pelicans-Clippers on TV.
Get HYPE: Pelicans vs. Clippers | NBA seeding games in Orlando
Pelicans and Clippers face off at 5:00 PM CT on Saturday, August 1 as we continue the NBA Seeding games slate. Tune in to Fox Sports New Orleans and get hype courtesy of SeatGeek!
All Videos
Get HYPE: Pelicans vs. Clippers | NBA seeding games in Orlando
Pelicans and Clippers face off at 5:00 PM CT on Saturday, August 1 as we continue the NBA Seeding games slate. Tune in to Fox Sports New Orleans and get hype courtesy of SeatGeek!
| 00:32
Josh Hart reflects on Jazz game and looks ahead to LA Clippers | Ochsner Pelicans Practice
New Orleans Pelicans forward Josh Hart post-practice interview from July 31 as he talks about what the Pelicans need to clean up before facing the LA Clippers tomorrow night.
| 05:01
Alvin Gentry looks to bounce back from tough loss vs Jazz | Ochsner Pelicans Practice
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry post-practice interview from July 31 as the Pelicans prepare to take on the LA Clippers on August 1st at 5:00PM CT.
| 10:00
David Griffin discusses the status of Zion Williamson ahead of LA Clippers | Ochsner Pelicans Practice
New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin post-practice interview from July 31 as he talks about Zion Williamson's minutes after his return from quarantine.
| 08:53
Pelicans vs. Jazz Slo-Mo Highlights: Lonzo Ball alley-oop lob to Zion Williamson
Slow motion shot of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball assisting forward Zion Williamson for the alley-oop finish.
| 00:27
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Alvin Gentry talks first half execution, correcting mistakes and moving forward
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry talks about putting the loss to Utah behind them and moving forward to the next game in Orlando.
| 06:16
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram talks final shot of the game, film study
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram spoke with media about the chance to win the game at the end and going back to study film ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Clippers.
| 03:06
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Jrue Holiday talks pace, pushing through fatigue down the stretch
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday spoke with media about playing with pace and finishing games down the stretch.
| 05:34
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson talks working back into the flow of the game
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson spoke with media about getting into the flow of the game and competing while he's on the court.
| 04:23
Pelicans Postgame Interview: JJ Redick talks executing down the stretch
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick spoke to media about the challenge of staying in the hunt during a condensed playoff push.
| 04:59
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Utah Jazz
Highlights of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes and JJ Redick vs. Utah on July 30, 2020.
| 02:56
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: Brandon Ingram notched 23 points vs. Utah
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram displayed his versatility on his way to 23 points vs. Utah.
| 01:58
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: JJ Redick pours in 21 points vs. Utah
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick filled it up with 21 points vs. Utah.
| 01:56
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: Jrue Holiday scores 20 points
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday scored in a variety of ways notching 20 points vs. Utah.
| 02:00
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: JJ Redick triple
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick buries the triple to tie the game late in the fourth quarter.
| 00:08
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: Brandon Ingram pull up jumper
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram uses patience to knock down his trademark mid-range jumper.
| 00:12
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: Zion Williamson behind-the-back assist
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson returns the favor to Lonzo Ball with the behind-the-back assist
| 00:12
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: Zion Williamson alley-oop
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday finds the soaring Zion Williamson for the alley-oop dunk.
| 00:11
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: Lonzo Ball find Zion Williamson for the dunk
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball finds Zion Williamson for the backdoor alley-oop slam.
| 00:27
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: JJ Redick And-1
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick scores it plus the foul.
| 00:23
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: Brandon Ingram finger roll
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram slices down the lane and finishes through traffic with the smooth finger roll.
| 00:18
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: Zion Williamson And-1
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson attacks the rim and finishes through contact for the And-1 opportunity.
| 00:09
3 Reasons Why: New Orleans Pelicans by Mason Mount
British midfielder Mason Mount from Premier League club Chelsea gives us his 3 reasons why we should watch the Pelicans in the NBA restart.
| 00:59
Ochsner Pelicans Practice: Brandon Ingram on keys to the game vs Utah Jazz
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram post-practice interview from July 30 ahead of tonight's NBA restart opening night game against the Utah Jazz.
| 03:47
Ochsner Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday on tonight's NBA restart vs Utah Jazz
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday post-practice interview from July 30 ahead of tonight's NBA restart opening night game against the Utah Jazz.
| 03:18
David Griffin describes a typical day in the NBA bubble for the Pelicans
Pelicans Executive VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin joins Joel Meyers and Antonio Daniels to talk about the unique restart to the NBA season in the Orlando bubble.
| 07:24
Joel Meyers & Antonio Daniels talk NBA bubble life ahead of Pelicans vs. Jazz
Pelicans play-by-play announcer Joel Meyers and color analyst Antonio Daniels talk about the Pelicans restart in the NBA bubble as they get set to take on the Utah Jazz tonight at 5:30PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 06:09
Jrue Holiday talks Pelicans restart vs Utah Jazz with Jen Hale
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday talks to Jen Hale about a typical day in the NBA bubble as the Pelicans get set to take on the Utah Jazz tonight at 5PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 04:59
Joel Meyers & Antonio Daniels analyze the Pelicans vs Jazz NBA restart matchup
Pelicans play-by-play announcer Joel Meyers and color analyst Antonio Daniels analyze the New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz opening night seeding game for the NBA restart at 5:30PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 04:53
Get HYPE: Pelicans vs. Jazz kick off NBA seeding games in Orlando
This time it counts and it is going to be fun to watch! Pelicans vs. Jazz kicks off at 5:30 PM CT on Thursday, July 30 to begin the NBA Seeding games. Tune in to Fox Sports New Orleans and get hype courtesy of SeatGeek!
| 00:30
Interested in Pelicans Injury updates? Sign up to get the latest info!
NEXT UP: