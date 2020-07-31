Pelicans injury report graphic

No Pelicans listed on injury report for Saturday's seeding game vs. Clippers

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Jul 31, 2020

The New Orleans Pelicans are not listing any players on Friday's official injury report, just over 24 hours before tip-off of Saturday's 5 p.m. Central game vs. the LA Clippers.

The matchup between Western Conference teams will be broadcast live locally on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM, with pregame coverage for both beginning at 4:30. Nationally, ESPN is carrying Pelicans-Clippers on TV.

Get HYPE: Pelicans vs. Clippers | NBA seeding games in Orlando

Pelicans and Clippers face off at 5:00 PM CT on Saturday, August 1 as we continue the NBA Seeding games slate. Tune in to Fox Sports New Orleans and get hype courtesy of SeatGeek!

Get HYPE: Pelicans vs. Clippers | NBA seeding games in Orlando
Get HYPE: Pelicans vs. Clippers | NBA seeding games in Orlando

Pelicans and Clippers face off at 5:00 PM CT on Saturday, August 1 as we continue the NBA Seeding games slate. Tune in to Fox Sports New Orleans and get hype courtesy of SeatGeek!
Jul 31, 2020  |  00:32
Josh Hart reflects on Jazz game and looks ahead to LA Clippers | Ochsner Pelicans Practice
Josh Hart reflects on Jazz game and looks ahead to LA Clippers | Ochsner Pelicans Practice

New Orleans Pelicans forward Josh Hart post-practice interview from July 31 as he talks about what the Pelicans need to clean up before facing the LA Clippers tomorrow night.
Jul 31, 2020  |  05:01
Alvin Gentry looks to bounce back from tough loss vs Jazz | Ochsner Pelicans Practice
Alvin Gentry looks to bounce back from tough loss vs Jazz | Ochsner Pelicans Practice

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry post-practice interview from July 31 as the Pelicans prepare to take on the LA Clippers on August 1st at 5:00PM CT.
Jul 31, 2020  |  10:00
David Griffin discusses the status of Zion Williamson ahead of LA Clippers | Ochsner Pelicans Practice
David Griffin discusses the status of Zion Williamson ahead of LA Clippers | Ochsner Pelicans Practice

New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin post-practice interview from July 31 as he talks about Zion Williamson's minutes after his return from quarantine.
Jul 31, 2020  |  08:53
Pelicans vs. Jazz Slo-Mo Highlights: Lonzo Ball alley-oop lob to Zion Williamson
Pelicans vs. Jazz Slo-Mo Highlights: Lonzo Ball alley-oop lob to Zion Williamson

Slow motion shot of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball assisting forward Zion Williamson for the alley-oop finish.
Jul 31, 2020  |  00:27
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Alvin Gentry talks first half execution, correcting mistakes and moving forward
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Alvin Gentry talks first half execution, correcting mistakes and moving forward

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry talks about putting the loss to Utah behind them and moving forward to the next game in Orlando.
Jul 30, 2020  |  06:16
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram talks final shot of the game, film study
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram talks final shot of the game, film study

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram spoke with media about the chance to win the game at the end and going back to study film ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Clippers.
Jul 30, 2020  |  03:06
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Jrue Holiday talks pace, pushing through fatigue down the stretch
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Jrue Holiday talks pace, pushing through fatigue down the stretch

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday spoke with media about playing with pace and finishing games down the stretch.
Jul 30, 2020  |  05:34
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson talks working back into the flow of the game
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson talks working back into the flow of the game

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson spoke with media about getting into the flow of the game and competing while he's on the court.
Jul 30, 2020  |  04:23
Pelicans Postgame Interview: JJ Redick talks executing down the stretch
Pelicans Postgame Interview: JJ Redick talks executing down the stretch

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick spoke to media about the challenge of staying in the hunt during a condensed playoff push.
Jul 30, 2020  |  04:59
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Utah Jazz
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Utah Jazz

Highlights of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes and JJ Redick vs. Utah on July 30, 2020.
Jul 30, 2020  |  02:56
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: Brandon Ingram notched 23 points vs. Utah
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: Brandon Ingram notched 23 points vs. Utah

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram displayed his versatility on his way to 23 points vs. Utah.
Jul 30, 2020  |  01:58
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: JJ Redick pours in 21 points vs. Utah
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: JJ Redick pours in 21 points vs. Utah

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick filled it up with 21 points vs. Utah.
Jul 30, 2020  |  01:56
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: Jrue Holiday scores 20 points
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: Jrue Holiday scores 20 points

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday scored in a variety of ways notching 20 points vs. Utah.
Jul 30, 2020  |  02:00
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: JJ Redick triple
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: JJ Redick triple

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick buries the triple to tie the game late in the fourth quarter.
Jul 30, 2020  |  00:08
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: Brandon Ingram pull up jumper
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: Brandon Ingram pull up jumper

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram uses patience to knock down his trademark mid-range jumper.
Jul 30, 2020  |  00:12
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: Zion Williamson behind-the-back assist
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: Zion Williamson behind-the-back assist

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson returns the favor to Lonzo Ball with the behind-the-back assist
Jul 30, 2020  |  00:12
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: Zion Williamson alley-oop
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: Zion Williamson alley-oop

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday finds the soaring Zion Williamson for the alley-oop dunk.
Jul 30, 2020  |  00:11
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: Lonzo Ball find Zion Williamson for the dunk
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: Lonzo Ball find Zion Williamson for the dunk

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball finds Zion Williamson for the backdoor alley-oop slam.
Jul 30, 2020  |  00:27
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: JJ Redick And-1
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: JJ Redick And-1

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick scores it plus the foul.
Jul 30, 2020  |  00:23
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: Brandon Ingram finger roll
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: Brandon Ingram finger roll

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram slices down the lane and finishes through traffic with the smooth finger roll.
Jul 30, 2020  |  00:18
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: Zion Williamson And-1
Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Restart Highlights: Zion Williamson And-1

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson attacks the rim and finishes through contact for the And-1 opportunity.
Jul 30, 2020  |  00:09
3 Reasons Why: New Orleans Pelicans by Mason Mount
3 Reasons Why: New Orleans Pelicans by Mason Mount

British midfielder Mason Mount from Premier League club Chelsea gives us his 3 reasons why we should watch the Pelicans in the NBA restart.
Jul 30, 2020  |  00:59
Ochsner Pelicans Practice: Brandon Ingram on keys to the game vs Utah Jazz
Ochsner Pelicans Practice: Brandon Ingram on keys to the game vs Utah Jazz

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram post-practice interview from July 30 ahead of tonight's NBA restart opening night game against the Utah Jazz.
Jul 30, 2020  |  03:47
Ochsner Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday on tonight's NBA restart vs Utah Jazz
Ochsner Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday on tonight's NBA restart vs Utah Jazz

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday post-practice interview from July 30 ahead of tonight's NBA restart opening night game against the Utah Jazz.
Jul 30, 2020  |  03:18
David Griffin describes a typical day in the NBA bubble for the Pelicans
David Griffin describes a typical day in the NBA bubble for the Pelicans

Pelicans Executive VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin joins Joel Meyers and Antonio Daniels to talk about the unique restart to the NBA season in the Orlando bubble.
Jul 30, 2020  |  07:24
Joel Meyers & Antonio Daniels talk NBA bubble life ahead of Pelicans vs. Jazz
Joel Meyers & Antonio Daniels talk NBA bubble life ahead of Pelicans vs. Jazz

Pelicans play-by-play announcer Joel Meyers and color analyst Antonio Daniels talk about the Pelicans restart in the NBA bubble as they get set to take on the Utah Jazz tonight at 5:30PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
Jul 30, 2020  |  06:09
Jrue Holiday talks Pelicans restart vs Utah Jazz with Jen Hale
Jrue Holiday talks Pelicans restart vs Utah Jazz with Jen Hale

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday talks to Jen Hale about a typical day in the NBA bubble as the Pelicans get set to take on the Utah Jazz tonight at 5PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
Jul 30, 2020  |  04:59
Joel Meyers & Antonio Daniels analyze the Pelicans vs Jazz NBA restart matchup
Joel Meyers & Antonio Daniels analyze the Pelicans vs Jazz NBA restart matchup

Pelicans play-by-play announcer Joel Meyers and color analyst Antonio Daniels analyze the New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz opening night seeding game for the NBA restart at 5:30PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
Jul 30, 2020  |  04:53
Get HYPE: Pelicans vs. Jazz kick off NBA seeding games in Orlando
Get HYPE: Pelicans vs. Jazz kick off NBA seeding games in Orlando

This time it counts and it is going to be fun to watch! Pelicans vs. Jazz kicks off at 5:30 PM CT on Thursday, July 30 to begin the NBA Seeding games. Tune in to Fox Sports New Orleans and get hype courtesy of SeatGeek!
Jul 29, 2020  |  00:30

