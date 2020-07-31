No Pelicans listed on injury report for Saturday's seeding game vs. Clippers

The New Orleans Pelicans are not listing any players on Friday's official injury report, just over 24 hours before tip-off of Saturday's 5 p.m. Central game vs. the LA Clippers.

The matchup between Western Conference teams will be broadcast live locally on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM, with pregame coverage for both beginning at 4:30. Nationally, ESPN is carrying Pelicans-Clippers on TV.