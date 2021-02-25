No Pelicans on injury list; Jrue Holiday doubtful for Bucks
Facing Milwaukee on national TV for the second time this season, New Orleans is listing no players on its officially injury report, which was submitted this afternoon. Tip-off of Pelicans-Bucks is at 8:30 tonight, with game coverage on TNT and 100.3 FM.
Thursday’s game in Wisconsin was supposed to be the second time Jrue Holiday faced New Orleans since departing the Crescent City in a trade, but it’s possible Holiday will not be in uniform for the rematch vs. the Pelicans. Holiday (health and safety protocols) was listed as doubtful on Milwaukee’s Wednesday injury report. The guard has been sidelined for nine consecutive games. Meanwhile, Bucks reserve big Bobby Portis (left elbow laceration) is listed as probable. Bucks players listed as out are Jaylen Adams (health and safety protocols), Mamadi Diakite (G League assignment) and Jordan Nwora (left ankle sprain).
Previous game starting lineups
NEW ORLEANS (14-17)
Wednesday win vs. Detroit
Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams
MILWAUKEE (19-13)
Tuesday win vs. Minnesota
D.J. Augustin, Donte DiVincenzo, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
Season series
FIRST HALF
Jan. 29: at New Orleans 131, Milwaukee 126
Feb. 25: at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
All-time series
New Orleans 27-13 (Pelicans won last 1)
NEXT UP: