No Pelicans on injury list; Jrue Holiday doubtful for Bucks

Facing Milwaukee on national TV for the second time this season, New Orleans is listing no players on its officially injury report, which was submitted this afternoon. Tip-off of Pelicans-Bucks is at 8:30 tonight, with game coverage on TNT and 100.3 FM.

Thursday’s game in Wisconsin was supposed to be the second time Jrue Holiday faced New Orleans since departing the Crescent City in a trade, but it’s possible Holiday will not be in uniform for the rematch vs. the Pelicans. Holiday (health and safety protocols) was listed as doubtful on Milwaukee’s Wednesday injury report. The guard has been sidelined for nine consecutive games. Meanwhile, Bucks reserve big Bobby Portis (left elbow laceration) is listed as probable. Bucks players listed as out are Jaylen Adams (health and safety protocols), Mamadi Diakite (G League assignment) and Jordan Nwora (left ankle sprain).

Previous game starting lineups

NEW ORLEANS (14-17)

Wednesday win vs. Detroit

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

MILWAUKEE (19-13)

Tuesday win vs. Minnesota

D.J. Augustin, Donte DiVincenzo, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Season series

FIRST HALF

Jan. 29: at New Orleans 131, Milwaukee 126

Feb. 25: at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

All-time series

New Orleans 27-13 (Pelicans won last 1)