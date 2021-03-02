No Pelicans on injury list ahead of Wednesday game vs. Bulls
Over the next two nights, New Orleans will face a pair of opponents the Pelicans lost to on the road earlier in the season. Fortunately for the Pelicans, they will enter the back-to-back set with a healthy roster, listing no players on Tuesday’s official injury report. New Orleans hosts Chicago at 7 p.m. Wednesday, followed by Thursday's 7:30 home tilt vs. Miami.
Two prominent members of Chicago’s rotation are not expected to return to action until after the All-Star break, including forward Lauri Markkanen (shoulder) and forward Otto Porter (back). Chandler Hutchison (personal) is out indefinitely. None of those three players appeared in Chicago’s victory over New Orleans last month in the United Center.
Previous game starting lineups
CHICAGO (15-18)
Monday loss vs. Denver
Coby White, Zach LaVine, Garrett Temple, Patrick Williams, Wendell Carter
NEW ORLEANS (15-19)
Monday win vs. Utah
Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams
Season series
FIRST HALF
Feb. 10: at Chicago 129, New Orleans 116
March 3: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
All-time series
Chicago 23-18 (Bulls won last 1)
NEXT UP: