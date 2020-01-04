No changes on injury report for Saturday back-to-back in Sacramento
Zion Williamson participated fully in a New Orleans practice for the first time Thursday morning since being sidelined by injury, but the forward isn't playing in either game of this weekend's back-to-back in California, which stopped in Los Angeles last night and is in Sacramento tonight (9 p.m. Central). Darius Miller joins Williamson as out on the team's injury list, the only two players sidelined Saturday.
