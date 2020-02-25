No changes to injury list for Tuesday game at Lakers

For the first time Tuesday in three matchups with the Lakers this season, New Orleans (25-32) will have its projected starting lineup from training camp on the floor, with Zion Williamson facing Los Angeles for the first time in his NBA career and Derrick Favors and Lonzo Ball only playing the Lakers for the second time each in 2019-20. Favors and Ball both sat out the Nov. 27 loss in the Smoothie King Center due to injury.

Meanwhile, the team's official injury report that was released Monday included the same names as in recent weeks, with Kenrich Williams (right lower back soreness) and Darius Miller (Achilles surgery) being listed as out for the Pelicans for Tuesday's meeting in Staples Center against the Lakers.