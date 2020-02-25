No changes to injury list for Tuesday game at Lakers
For the first time Tuesday in three matchups with the Lakers this season, New Orleans (25-32) will have its projected starting lineup from training camp on the floor, with Zion Williamson facing Los Angeles for the first time in his NBA career and Derrick Favors and Lonzo Ball only playing the Lakers for the second time each in 2019-20. Favors and Ball both sat out the Nov. 27 loss in the Smoothie King Center due to injury.
Meanwhile, the team's official injury report that was released Monday included the same names as in recent weeks, with Kenrich Williams (right lower back soreness) and Darius Miller (Achilles surgery) being listed as out for the Pelicans for Tuesday's meeting in Staples Center against the Lakers.
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors
All Videos
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors, 02/23/2020
| 02:00
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Zion Williamson Interview 2-23-20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following tonight's Pelicans win against the Golden State Warriors 2/23/20.
| 04:57
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 115, Warriors 101
Zion Williamson scores 28 points Sunday night as New Orleans beat Golden State, 115-101.
| 00:01
Highlights: Nicolo Melli with 20 points vs. Warriors 2/23/20
Nicolo Melli (20 points) Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors, 02/23/2020
| 01:51
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 17 vs. Warriors 2/23/20
Brandon Ingram (17 points) Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors, 02/23/2020
| 01:52
Highlights: Jrue Holiday with 23 points vs. Warriors 2/23/20
Jrue Holiday (23 points) Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors, 02/23/2020
| 02:00
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Alvin Gentry Interview 2-23-20
New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry postgame interview following the Pelicans win over the Golden State Warriors on 2/23/20.
| 04:21
Highlights: Zion Williamson | Pelicans vs. Warriors
Zion Williamson scores 28 points and 7 boards as New Orleans beat Golden State, 115-101.
| 00:01
Highlights: Jrue Holiday with 15 Assists vs. Golden State Warriors
Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday dished out 15 dimes in a win vs the Golden State Warriors on 2/23/20.
| 00:02
Nicolo Melli with 11 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Golden State Warriors
Nicolo Melli with 11 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Golden State Warriors, 02/23/2020
| 01:10
Jrue Holiday with 11 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Golden State Warriors
Jrue Holiday with 11 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Golden State Warriors, 02/23/2020
| 00:56
Jrue Holiday Courtside Interview after win over Warriors 2/23/20
Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday courtside interview postgame after a big win over the Golden State Warriors, 2/23/20.
| 01:28
Brandon Ingram strong transition bucket | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram runs the floor and gets the strong bucket vs the Golden State Warriors, 2/23/20.
| 00:21
Derrick Favors putback and-1 | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Pelicans center Derrick Favors with the heads-up putback and-1 vs the Golden State Warriors, 2/23/20.
| 00:18
Jrue Holiday spin moves twice in the 4th | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Pelicans forward Jrue Holiday with a pair of sweet spin moves in the paint vs the Golden State Warriors, 2/23/20.
| 00:19
Jrue and Melli on fire from deep in the 4th | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Pelicans forwards Nicolo Melli and guard Jrue Holiday extend the lead in the fourth quarter with some clutch shooting against the Golden State Warriors, 2/23/20.
| 00:33
Zion unstoppable post move spin | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson uses his agility to spin to the rim vs the Golden State Warriors, 2/23/20.
| 00:19
Zion MONSTER dunk in transition | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the massive slam dunk vs the Golden State Warriors, 2/23/20.
| 00:19
Brandon Ingram smooth and-1 reverse layup | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the nice reverse layup and-1 vs the Golden State Warriors, 2/23/20.
| 00:20
Pelicans hot from 3 early in the 3rd quarter | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
The New Orleans Pelicans came out hot in the third quarter to shrink the deficit early vs the Golden State Warriors, 2/23/20.
| 00:30
Pelicans at Warriors 1st Half Highlights 2/23/20
New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors 1st quarter highlights, 2/23/20.
| 02:28
Zion follows own free throw, gets the putback and-1 off steal | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Zion Williamson follows his own free throw and gets a steal off his missed putback to eventually get the and-1 putback vs the Golden State Warriors, 2/23/20.
| 00:19
Josh Hart bodies defender for the and-1 | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Pelicans guard/forward Josh Hart takes the contact and converts the and-1 against the Golden State Warriors, 2/23/20.
| 00:24
Nicolo Melli with a pair of triples | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Pelicans forward Nicolo Melli with a pair of three pointers in the 1st quarter against the Golden State Warriors, 2/23/20.
| 00:19
Highlights: Zion with BIG first quarter vs Warriors 2-23-20
Highlights from Zion Williamson scoring a team-high 9 points in the 1st quarter against the Golden State Warriors, 2/23/20.
| 01:14
Zion puts Smailagić on skates | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the nasty fake on Alen Smailagić as he hits the triple against the Golden State Warrios, 2/23/20.
| 00:22
Zion with his 3rd Alley-oop of the 1st quarter | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson gets rewarded for good position down low with the Jrue Holiday alley-oop against the Golden State Warriors, 2/23/20.
| 00:15
Jrue Holiday floating alley-oop to Zion | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday finds Zion Williamson for the alley-oop from downtown vs the Golden State Warriors, 2/23/20.
| 00:18
Zion to Lonzo Alley-oop off the Lonzo Steal | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball gets the steal and runs the floor for an eventual Zion alley-oop vs the Warriors 2/23/20
| 00:18
Highlights of Zion Williamson's best plays so far in 2019-20
Highlights from some of New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's best plays so far in his short 2019-20 NBA rookie season.
| 10:09
Interested in Pelicans Injury updates? Sign up to get the latest info!
NEXT UP: