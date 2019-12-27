No changes to injury list for Saturday home game vs. Pacers, the first of a New Orleans back-to-back
There were no changes or additions to Friday's injury report from the Pelicans, in advance of a Saturday home game vs. Indiana at 6 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center. Zion Williamson (knee) and Darius Miller (Achilles) remain listed as out on the New Orleans injury update.
Tickets are available to Saturday's Pelicans-Pacers matchup here.
