No. 13 pick has been very beneficial slot in recent NBA draft history

In relative terms, those who closely follow the NBA draft process say that this year’s class may not be spectacular at the top, but has a chance to yield some productive players further down the draft board. That could bode well for a team like New Orleans, which has the second-to-last selection in the lottery portion of the first round. The Pelicans also officially enter Wednesday evening holding three second-round picks at 39, 42 and 60 (ESPN will provide more details and updates on the status of picks, beginning with its 6:30 p.m. Central draft preview show).

With a couple exceptions, the No. 13 pick has an outstanding recent track record, yielding three shooting guards who are either All-Stars or appear to be heading to that achievement. Going back further in draft history, the 13th choice also produced the likes of Zach LaVine, Kelly Olynyk, Markieff Morris, along with Kobe Bryant (1996) and Pelican State native Karl Malone (1985).

Here’s an overview of which players have been taken since 2015 at each 13 and 39, where New Orleans officially has its first two draft picks entering Wednesday’s event.

No. 13 pick

2019: Tyler Herro, Miami … Miami’s fourth-leading scorer during surprising postseason run to 2020 NBA Finals, started five playoff games.

2018: Jerome Robinson, LA Clippers … Lasted season-plus with Clippers before trade to Washington, where he averaged 9.4 points in 21 games.

2017: Donovan Mitchell, Utah (via Denver trade) … First-time All-Star in 2019-20, averaged 24.0 points. In first-round series vs. Denver, erupted for 57- and 51-point games.

2016: Georgios Papagiannis, Sacramento (via Phoenix trade) … Appeared in 39 games over two seasons with Kings and Trail Blazers, now playing professionally in Greece.

2015: Devin Booker, Phoenix … Like Mitchell, a first-time All-Star in 2019-20, has averaged exactly 26.6 points two consecutive seasons.

No. 39 pick

2019: Alen Smailagic, Golden State (via New Orleans trade) … Played 14 games and 139 minutes for injury-ravaged Golden State, averaging 4.2 points.

2018: Isaac Bonga, LA Lakers (via Philadelphia trade) … Played sparingly as Lakers rookie (22 games), but was member of Washington’s rotation last season (66 games, 49 starts).

2017: Juwan Evans, LA Clippers (via Philadelphia trade) … Appeared in 56 games over two seasons with Clippers, Phoenix and Oklahoma City. Played in G League for Raptors 905 last season.

2016: David Michineau, LA Clippers (via New Orleans trade) … Never appeared in an official NBA game. Playing professionally now in his native country of France.

2015: Juan Pablo Vaulet, Brooklyn (via Charlotte trade) … The now 24-year-old Argentinian guard is under contract in Spain’s pro league. Has not played in NBA.