Nickeil Alexander-Walker added to injury report for Milwaukee game

Tuesday morning brought one addition to New Orleans' injury list, with rookie guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker being listed as doubtful due to illness. The Pelicans are scheduled to host the Milwaukee Bucks at an earlier tip-off time of 6:30, with the interconference matchup being broadcast nationally by TNT.

New Orleans (20-30) has two players listed as out, including reserve forward Kenrich Williams, who started 18 games during the early portion of the regular season but has remained out of the mix in recent weeks due to right lower back soreness. He is joined by Darius Miller (Achilles) as out on the team’s injury report.