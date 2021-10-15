New Orleans Pelicans waive guard John Petty Jr.

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived guard John Petty Jr.

Petty Jr., 6 feet 5, 184 pounds, most recently played four seasons at Alabama in which he averaged 11.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 131 games (105 starts), finishing his career with a school-record 311 made three-pointers. Petty Jr. is coming off of a senior campaign where he averaged 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists en route to First Team All-SEC honors. Petty Jr. led the SEC with 77 made threes during the 2020-21 season.

The Pelicans roster now stands at 17.