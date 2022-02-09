New Orleans Pelicans unveil first official branded credit card powered by Cardless

Pelicans unveil first official branded credit card powered by Cardless

Fans will earn 30,000 points, valued at $300 in statement credits, after spending $2,000 on a new card within the first three months.
February 9, 2022

The New Orleans Pelicans have teamed up with Cardless, a financial technology firm that helps brands offer fans custom co-branded credit card products, to launch the very first Pelicans-branded credit card.

A New Orleans Pelicans branded Credit Card by Cardless, issued by First Electronic Bank, has no annual fee, no late fees and no foreign transaction fees. Fans can earn points redeemable for statement credits, gift cards, game tickets, player-signed jerseys and exclusive experiences. Visit cardless.com/pelicans to learn more and apply today.

New cardholders will earn 30,000 points after spending $2,000 on their card within the first three months of account opening, valued at $300 in statement credits or $375 in gift card redemptions. In addition, cardholders can earn a 10,000-point bonus for every friend they refer who is approved for a new card.

Pelicans fans earn points each time they make a purchase with their card, including 4x points on Pelicans tickets. Additionally, cardholders receive 10% off purchases at concession stands during Pelicans games at the Smoothie King Center and 10% off at the Pelicans Team Store.

Purchases made at bars, restaurants and gas stations can also earn 4x points, letting cardholders accrue points quickly at the arena and far beyond.

Founded by Stanford graduates Michael Spelfogel and Scott Kazmierowicz, Cardless is the first modern mass consumer credit card company to help brands of all sizes and scales connect with and reward their most passionate and loyal customers.

"It's an exciting day for Cardless and Pelicans fans. We are thrilled to be launching this partnership with such a great team and its amazing supporters. Cardholders can now earn statement credits, game tickets and other valuable team rewards whenever they make a purchase at Pelicans games, throughout New Orleans and around the world," said Cardless Co-Founder & President Michael Spelfogel.

“The New Orleans Pelicans are excited to partner with Cardless to bring our fans a new, innovative way to reap rewards whether it be attending Pelicans games at the Smoothie King Center or supporting the Pelicans brand worldwide,” New Orleans Pelicans president Dennis Lauscha said. “Cardless is on the cutting edge when it comes to credit card co-branding and we are thrilled that our fans will get the chance to sport their fandom through this partnership.”

The Cardless co-branded credit card and accompanying mobile app provide instant access to a virtual card number and mobile wallet card upon account approval, as well as an innovative numberless physical credit card for enhanced security and fraud protections. The New Orleans Pelicans branded Credit Card does not apply annual fees, foreign-transaction fees, late-payment fees or over-limit fees, letting cardholders enjoy their benefits without the risk of incurring unexpected charges.

The New Orleans Pelicans branded Credit Card by Cardless is issued by First Electronic Bank, Member FDIC. Account opening offer, earning rates and referral bonus are subject to change and to credit approval. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

About Cardless, Inc.
Cardless, Inc. is a credit card company based in San Francisco, CA. Founded in 2019 by Stanford graduates Michael Spelfogel and Scott Kazmeierowicz, Cardless is on the cutting edge of co-brand credit card product development. Cardless has raised $50M in equity funding from investors including Activant Capital, Greycroft, Accomplice, Pear VC, the ownership of Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns, and the Founders of Plaid, Bonobos, Flatiron Health, and 100 Thieves.

Pelicans

Pelicans

