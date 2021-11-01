New Orleans Pelicans unveil 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the unveiling of the team’s 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform that will be worn for select games throughout the NBA’s 75th Anniversary season.

“At the dawn of a new era of New Orleans basketball, Nike wanted to partner with the team to design a new Nike NBA City Edition Uniform that embodies the sense of possibility at the heart of the Pelicans today,” says Aaron Cain, VP/GM, Men’s, at NIKE, Inc. “This is a team built like their city — a city that ‘Won’t Bow Down,’ as the jersey’s anthem promises; a city that keeps striving to reach new heights.”

Behind The Design

No city knows how to rebound quite like New Orleans – and that’s what their basketball teams have done from the beginning. This franchise has always transformed itself for the future with the resilience, the pizzazz and the soul of the city it calls home.

This year’s Nike NBA City Edition uniform honors that tradition, celebrating the dawn of a new era of New Orleans basketball – with white jerseys featuring typography reminiscent of wrought iron, representing a canvas on which the team will write the next chapter of its history.

It also boasts red, gold and navy stripes, as well as the signature “NOLA” emblem, iconic fleurs-de-lis on the belt buckle in Mardi Gras gold, and an anthem that defines this team as much as it defines the city it calls home: “Won’t Bow Down.” The wordmark is representative of a flight formation, showing other teams in the league that the Pelicans are ready to take flight.