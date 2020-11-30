New Orleans Pelicans sign Kira Lewis Jr.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed rookie guard Kira Lewis Jr., who was selected in the first round (13th overall) of the 2020 NBA Draft out of the University of Alabama. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Lewis, 6-3, 165, is coming off a sophomore campaign where he led the Crimson Tide in scoring (18.5 ppg), assists (5.2 apg), steals (1.81 spg) and minutes (37.6 mpg) en route to earning All-SEC First Team honors. In addition to leading Alabama in multiple categories, Lewis’ scoring average ranked fourth in the SEC, while his assist and steal averages both ranked third in the conference.

During his freshman season, the Meridianville, Alabama native became the youngest Division I player during the 2018-19 season at just 17 years old, and averaged 13.5, 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists on his way to being named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. In 65 career collegiate games, Lewis averaged 15.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals, and is one of just two players in program history to record a triple-double.