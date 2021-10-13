New Orleans Pelicans sign guard John Petty Jr.

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard John Petty Jr. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Petty Jr., 6 feet 5, 184 pounds, played four seasons at Alabama in which he averaged 11.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 131 games (105 starts), finishing his career with a school-record 311 made 3-pointers. Petty Jr. is coming off of a senior campaign where he averaged 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists en route to First Team All-SEC honors. Petty Jr. led the SEC with 77 made threes during the 2020-21 season.

The Pelicans roster now stands at 18.