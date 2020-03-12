New Orleans Pelicans-Sacramento Kings game canceled
NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 – The National Basketball Association game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings scheduled for Wednesday at Golden 1 Center has been canceled. The game was canceled out of an abundance of caution because one of the referees assigned to work in the game also worked a Utah Jazz game earlier this week. Earlier Wednesday, the NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19.
