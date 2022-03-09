New Orleans Pelicans recall Trey Murphy III from Birmingham Squadron

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has recalled forward Trey Murphy III from the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.

Murphy III, 6-8, 208, has averaged 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in 45 games during his rookie campaign with the Pelicans.

In five games with the Squadron this season, Murphy III holds averages of 27.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 36.4 minutes per contest.

Murphy III will be available for the Pelicans’ matchup with the Orlando Magic tonight at 7:00 p.m. CST.