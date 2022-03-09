NBAE/Getty Images
New Orleans Pelicans recall Trey Murphy III from Birmingham Squadron
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has recalled forward Trey Murphy III from the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.
Murphy III, 6-8, 208, has averaged 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in 45 games during his rookie campaign with the Pelicans.
In five games with the Squadron this season, Murphy III holds averages of 27.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 36.4 minutes per contest.
Murphy III will be available for the Pelicans’ matchup with the Orlando Magic tonight at 7:00 p.m. CST.
Willy Hernangomez on Ingram's absence, next matchup | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 8, 2022.
| 02:25
Willie Green on team's loss vs. Memphis | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 8, 2022.
| 02:07
Devonte' Graham on team defense in Memphis loss | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 8, 2022.
| 02:29
Highlights: Willy Hernangomez tallies 17 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez tallied 17 points and nine boards in the team's road loss vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.
| 01:26
Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 32 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies | Pelicans Stat Leader 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum scored 32 points in the team's road loss against the Memphis Grizzlies.
| 02:00
Jose Alvarado steal and score | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado picks up the steal and runs the floor for the fast break bucket.
| 00:13
Willy Hernangomez reverse bucket | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez finishes with the reverse for the second chance score.
| 00:09
CJ McCollum at the buzzer | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum hits the buzzer beater to close out the first half.
| 00:12
Jose Alvarado picks Ja Morant | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/822
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado picks Ja Morant's pocket and feeds Herbert Jones for the fast break slam.
| 00:12
CJ McCollum dials in from deep | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum shows off the handles before draining the three.
| 00:16
Ball movement finds Devonte Graham for 3 | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/21
New Orleans Pelicans swing the ball around the arc to Devonte Graham for the triple.
| 00:17
Devonte Graham drains the triple | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte Graham knocks down the three pointer in the first quarter against the Grizzlies.
| 00:10
CJ McCollum bank and-1 | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum finishes through the contact off the glass.
| 00:23
CJ McCollum dribble, drive and score | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum drives by Ja Morant for the up and under score.
| 00:17
Game Recap: Nuggets 138, Pelicans 130 - March 6, 2022
Led by Nikola Jokics 46 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and four blocks, the Nuggets defeated the Pelicans, 138-130, in overtime.
| 00:01
Brandon Ingram on late game execution | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 3/6/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on March 6, 2022.
| 03:00
CJ McCollum on Jokic in loss to Denver | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 3/6/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on March 6, 2022.
| 04:00
Willie Green on overtime loss to Denver | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 3/6/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on March 6, 2022.
| 02:35
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/2022
New Orleans Pelicans game highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
| 03:00
Jonas Valanciunas (19 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/2022
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas game highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
| 01:50
CJ McCollum (24 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum game highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
| 01:57
Brandon Ingram (38 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/2022
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram game highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
| 01:55
Herb Jones overtime steal and score | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones comes away with another steal and score vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
| 00:18
Pelicans with big triples late vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum and forward Herb Jones come up big from deep late in the game vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
| 00:30
CJ McCollum with a tough pass to Hernangomez | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum finds Willy Hernangomez with a wrap-around dime under the rim vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
| 00:18
Brandon Ingram with 17 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/22
Brandon Ingram with 17 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Denver Nuggets, 03/06/2022
| 00:01
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3-6-22
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Denver Nuggets 3rd quarter highlights (3/6/2022).
| 02:12
Brandon Ingram pretty pass to Hernangomez for the and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finds Willie Hernangomez with a pretty pass on the and-1 vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
| 00:15
Herb Jones with the steal and score | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones reads the play perfectly on the steal and finishes on the other end vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
| 00:22
Brandon Ingram insane half court hook shot at the buzzer | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram makes an insane over the shoulder hook shot from half court to beat the buzzer at the end of the 1st half vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
| 00:51
