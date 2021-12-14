Jaxson Hayes with Birmingham Squadron
New Orleans Pelicans recall Jaxson Hayes and Trey Murphy III from Birmingham Squadron

Posted: Dec 14, 2021

December 14, 2021

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has recalled center Jaxson Hayes and forward Trey Murphy III from the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.

In last night’s win over the Memphis Hustle, Hayes tallied 17 points, 12 rebounds, and five blocks, while Murphy III notched 18 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists.

Hayes has appeared in 20 games off the bench for the Pelicans this season, holding averages of 5.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in 11.7 minutes per game. In 144 games (17 starts) over three seasons with New Orleans, Hayes holds career averages of 7.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per contest.

Murphy III is averaging 4.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in 27 games during his rookie campaign with the Pelicans.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker on Brandon Ingram, Shai matchup | Pelicans Practice 12-14-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker's speaks with the media about the play of Brandon Ingram and matching up against his cousin Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder following the team's practice on December 14, 2021.

