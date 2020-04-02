New Orleans Pelicans, JJ and Chelsea Redick, and Lineage Logistics partner to bring meals and jobs to local community

April 2, 2020

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans and JJ & Chelsea Redick announced a partnership with Lineage Logistics, the world’s largest and most innovative provider of temperature-controlled food logistics, to provide meals and jobs to the New Orleans community.

The Pelicans, the Redicks and Lineage announced a donation through Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, to support Second Harvest Food Bank, a local nonprofit organization leading the fight against hunger in South Louisiana by providing food and support to 700+ community partners and programs across 23 parishes. The donation will provide more than 1.8 million meals to those in need throughout the New Orleans community in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pelicans and Lineage, which acquired New Orleans Cold Storage in January 2020, are also collaborating with ASM Global, the world’s leading venue management and services company and the operator of the Smoothie King Center on behalf of the State of Louisiana and LSED, to offer employment opportunities to displaced Smoothie King Center employees who are unable to work due to the suspension of the NBA season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to an Arena Assistance Fund established by Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson for those who are impacted by the NBA postponement of games, Lineage is committed to offering Smoothie King Center staff members additional employment opportunities by introducing them to available warehouse jobs in which Lineage is hiring in the New Orleans area.

“We have a great history in New Orleans of overcoming adversity by pulling together as a community and supporting our neighbors,” said Mrs. Benson. “This is another great example of people and organizations uniting to help those who are in need by both providing meals and creating additional employment opportunities. I am so appreciative of the leadership JJ and Chelsea have shown and to the Lineage Logistics team for their efforts to help those who help make our games such a special experience.”

“Chelsea and I are so grateful to the New Orleans community for graciously welcoming our family with open arms,” said JJ Redick. “We feel incredibly fortunate to partner with Second Harvest Food Bank in order to provide meals to individuals and families that need them during this difficult time. We would also like to thank the team at Lineage Logistics for offering their resources to bring additional meals and jobs to the New Orleans area.”

“The devastation caused by COVID-19 means that Lineage’s services are in extreme demand as we work to keep food on the shelves in communities across the United States,” said Kevin Marchetti, Co-Executive Chairman of the Lineage Board of Directors. “In the face of crisis, we are proud to be able to provide opportunities for people who are facing income loss to join the Lineage family and help us ensure families across New Orleans have food to eat.”

Lineage Logistics’ Share A Meal campaign aims to help provide 100 million meals in response to COVID-19 to help ensure no family or child goes hungry during this global pandemic. Those who wish to contribute can join the Share A Meal effort and support Feeding America/Second Harvest Food Bank by visiting https://no-hunger.org/pelicans

About New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans, established in the 2002-03 season, is an American professional basketball team based in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Pelicans compete in the National Basketball Association as a member club of the league’s Western Conference Southwest Division. The team plays their home games in the Smoothie King Center. For more information, please visit www.nba.com/pelicans. Follow The Pelicans at www.Facebook.com/PelicansNBA, Twitter and Instagram: @PelicansNBA.

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage is the world’s largest and most innovative provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions. Lineage’s expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions, its unrivaled facility network, and its use of technology combine to promote food safety, increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, lessen environmental impact, and minimize supply chain waste. As a result, Lineage helps customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies to small family-owned businesses increase the efficiency and protect the integrity of their temperature-controlled supply chain. In recognition of the company’s leading innovations, Lineage was recognized as the No 1. Data Science company on Fast Company’s Annual list of The World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2019, in addition to ranking 23rd overall in an evaluation of thousands of companies worldwide. (www.lineagelogistics.com).

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world’s leading venue management and services company. The company was formed by the combination of AEG Facilities and SMG, global leaders in venue and event strategy and management. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 300 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention, and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. From Aberdeen to Anchorage, and Sydney to Stockholm, its venues connect people through the unique power of live experiences. ASM Global offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies. For more information, please visit www.asmglobal.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

About Second Harvest Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank is an affiliated ministry of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans, a member of Feeding America, and a United Way Partner Agency. We lead the fight against hunger and building food security in South Louisiana by providing food access, advocacy, education and disaster response. Second Harvest provides food to more than 700 partners and programs across 23 parishes. Together, we make up the largest charitable anti-hunger network in the state. With our community’s help, we can make food security a reality for every household in South Louisiana. To join us in the fight to end hunger, please visit www.no-hunger.org. Follow us on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/2ndHarvestGNOA; fan us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/2ndHarvestGNOA or Instagram at @2ndHarvestGNOA.