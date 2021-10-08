New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report update: Devonte' Graham available, Brandon Ingram out for Bulls game

The New Orleans Pelicans updated the team's Injury Report for Friday night's game at the Chicago Bulls, upgrading guard Devonte' Graham (left knee soreness) to available while ruling out star forward Brandon Ingram (right knee soreness). Both had been listed as questionable Thursday.

Ingram will join forward Zion Williamson (right foot surgery) and center Jaxson Hayes (left ankle sprain) on the Pelicans' bench. Williamson is not expected to play in any of the Pelicans' preseason games.

Fans can watch the Pelicans-Bulls game on Pelicans.com and listen live on ESPN New Orleans 100.3. New Orleans is 1-1 in the preseason after a 104-86 win at home over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.