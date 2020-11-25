New Orleans Pelicans and Ibotta announce new partnership

November 25, 2020

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans and Ibotta today announced a new partnership agreement in which the mobile rewards platform will become the team’s official jersey patch partner. Ibotta’s brand logo will be featured on all editions of the Pelicans’ game jerseys for the 2020-21 season. The partnership agreement between the Pelicans and Ibotta was brokered by Denver-based Impression Sports & Entertainment.

“At Ibotta, our mission is to make every purchase rewarding, and we can’t think of a better way to spread that message across the country than to partner with a great team like the Pelicans,” said Bryan Leach, founder and CEO of Ibotta.

The partnership includes various marketing and community initiatives, along with in-arena, digital and social media assets. Plus, Pelicans fans can get discounts on their team’s gear when they shop using the Ibotta app or browser extension online.

“The jersey patch is more than just an advertising opportunity. It is an authentic integration of two brands who are passionate about their fans and customers,” said Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha. “Ibotta is an innovative and forward-thinking company that aligns well with our core values and principles as an organization. We are very excited to welcome Ibotta into the Pelicans family.”

This partnership comes on the heels of Ibotta’s “Free Thanksgiving Dinner'' program, an effort to feed millions of families this Thanksgiving. Through Nov. 25, Ibotta users in the U.S. can receive 100 percent cash back on delicious Thanksgiving food staples such as turkey, potatoes, stuffing and more, while supplies last.

To celebrate their new partnership and get a jump on the holiday season, the Pelicans and Ibotta teamed up to surprise five local families with a free Thanksgiving dinner, along with exclusive team merchandise and a personalized video message from select Pelicans players and staff.

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a free-to-use cash back rewards platform that has delivered nearly $900 million in cumulative cash rewards to its users for making purchases in-store, on mobile apps or via websites. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 40 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping platforms in the United States, and offers cash back on purchases at more than 1,500 leading brands and retail partners. Ibotta was named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the third year in a row after debuting on the list in 2018, and the company has also been named as a Top Workplace by The Denver Post three consecutive times.