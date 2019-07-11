New Orleans Pelicans Honored at 2019 NBA Revenue & Analytics Workshop in Las Vegas

The NBA recognized outstanding achievement in team marketing and business operations yesterday when it presented the NBA Team Partnership Awards and the NBA Ticket Sales & Service Awards for the 2018-19 season during its Revenue & Analytics Workshop in Las Vegas.

The Pelicans received the NBA Group Sales Program of the Year Award as part of the NBA Ticket Sales & Service Awards.

All 30 teams were invited to submit for each category, with the winners chosen by both NBA league executives and a Finalists Committee comprised of team representatives.

“We honor the winners of the 2019 NBA Team Partnership and Ticket Sales & Service Awards for setting a new standard of excellence in fan engagement, creative partnerships and innovative programming, all of which enhanced the fan experience throughout the season,” said Amy Brooks, NBA President, Team Marketing & Business Operations and Chief Innovation Officer.

NBA Group Sales Program of the Year

The Pelicans received the 2019 NBA Group Sales Program of the Year Award for their “2018-19 STEMfest” on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. The STEMfest took place at the Smoothie King Center and Mercedes-Benz Superdome, where more than 6,000 attendees took part in science, technology, engineering and math related activities from over 100 different vendors. All attendees received a ticket to a Pelicans game. Presented by Chevron, STEMfest exceeded sales goals and provided an educational experience for fans.