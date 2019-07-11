New Orleans Pelicans Honored at 2019 NBA Revenue & Analytics Workshop in Las Vegas
The Pelicans received the NBA Group Sales Program of the Year Award
The NBA recognized outstanding achievement in team marketing and business operations yesterday when it presented the NBA Team Partnership Awards and the NBA Ticket Sales & Service Awards for the 2018-19 season during its Revenue & Analytics Workshop in Las Vegas.
The Pelicans received the NBA Group Sales Program of the Year Award as part of the NBA Ticket Sales & Service Awards.
All 30 teams were invited to submit for each category, with the winners chosen by both NBA league executives and a Finalists Committee comprised of team representatives.
“We honor the winners of the 2019 NBA Team Partnership and Ticket Sales & Service Awards for setting a new standard of excellence in fan engagement, creative partnerships and innovative programming, all of which enhanced the fan experience throughout the season,” said Amy Brooks, NBA President, Team Marketing & Business Operations and Chief Innovation Officer.
NBA Group Sales Program of the Year
The Pelicans received the 2019 NBA Group Sales Program of the Year Award for their “2018-19 STEMfest” on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. The STEMfest took place at the Smoothie King Center and Mercedes-Benz Superdome, where more than 6,000 attendees took part in science, technology, engineering and math related activities from over 100 different vendors. All attendees received a ticket to a Pelicans game. Presented by Chevron, STEMfest exceeded sales goals and provided an educational experience for fans.
