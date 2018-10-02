New Orleans Pelicans to hold open practice at the Smoothie King Center on October 7

October 2, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans will host an open practice at the Smoothie King Center on Sunday, October 7 at 11 a.m. The free event is open to the public and offers fans a firsthand look at the 2018-19 Pelicans team.

Fans can download their free tickets at Pelicans.com/openpractice. There is a limit of eight tickets per person and seating is general admission.

Open practice will feature appearances from the Pelicans Dance Team and the Pelicans Swoop Troop, in addition to giveaways and concessions.

Doors for the event will open at 10:30 a.m. Fans should enter through the Northwest ground and North 100 entrances, located adjacent to the Pelicans team shop on Dave Dixon Drive. Complimentary parking will be available in Garage #2 and Garage #5.

For more information on the Pelicans upcoming season, please visit Pelicans.com