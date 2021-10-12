New Orleans Pelicans to hold Open Practice at Nicholls State University on Saturday, Oct. 16

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team will hold their annual open practice on Saturday, October 16 at 12:00 p.m. CT. The free event will take place at the David R. Stopher Gymnasium on the campus of Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, LA.

“As South Louisiana continues to rebuild after the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida, our organization remains steadfast on providing resources to help these impacted communities recover,” said Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson. “Our players, coaches and staff could not be more excited to show our support for South Louisiana and put on a great show at open practice. I also want to thank Nicholls State University for graciously opening their facilities and hosting this event.”

Due to limited inventory, tickets for open practice will be devoted to schools and organizations in Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes that have been directly impacted by Hurricane Ida, with a focus on local high school basketball teams, first responders and youth-centered organizations. The Nicholls State University Athletic Department will be distributing all of the available tickets on behalf of the New Orleans Pelicans. Tickets will not be sold through the New Orleans Pelicans or Nicholls State University box offices.

Doors for the event will open at 11:15 a.m. CT. Free parking will be available on campus. Fans should enter and exit through David R. Stopher Gymnasium on the east side of the building facing Acadia Drive. Masks must be worn at all times by ticketholders of all ages, except while actively eating or drinking.

Open practice offers fans a firsthand look at the 2021-22 Pelicans team along with an appearance from Pierre the Pelican.

